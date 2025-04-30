SA Defence partnership expansion to boost technical college

Image: gumpapa/stock.adobe.com

The South Australian Government is expanding its highly successful partnership with defence employers BAE Systems Australia and ASC, with both companies signing on as employment partners at the soon-to-be completed Heights Technical College.

The development comes as the first students from the state’s first modern technical college at Findon officially begin their careers working for BAE Systems Australia at the Osborne Naval Shipyard.

The four Findon Technical College students were among an intake of new apprentices to sign on as the next generation of shipbuilders at BAE, who were welcomed today at a presentation ceremony attended by the premier Peter Malinauskas.

“Defence manufacturing is a massive growth industry for our state, and there are few better industries for our young people to consider establishing themselves in a lifelong, rewarding, well-paying career,” he said.

“And that’s exactly what our technical colleges are about.”

The new arrivals are not alone. New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows South Australia led the nation with almost 30 per cent growth last financial year.

The South Australian defence industry added $425 million in value and employed an additional 1,300 people in 2023-24.

BAE Systems Australia continues to ramp up recruitment for the Hunter frigate program with 400 new trades roles to be offered in 2025, and an additional 600 new roles to be offered across the company’s Maritime operations located at Osborne Naval Shipyard.

Findon Technical College is the first of five technical colleges to be built across metropolitan and regional South Australia in a State Government investment of $208.8 million.

The colleges support students in year 10 to 12 to complete their SACE while undertaking vocational education and training (VET) in specialist state-of-the-art facilities.

Port Augusta Technical College will open in mid-2025, with Tonsley, The Heights and Mount Gambier to follow in 2026.

The decision of BAE Systems Australia and ASC to sign on as employer partners for the Heights Technical College will support further apprenticeships to deliver major defence projects including the Hunter class frigates and the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines.

ASC is also an employer partner on the Tonsley Technical College.