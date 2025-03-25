SA defence and aerospace industries to take flight at Avalon 2025

Image: Summit Art Creations/stock.adobe.com

South Australia’s defence and aerospace capabilities will take centre stage at Australia’s largest international airshow, Avalon 2025, which runs from today to March 28.

A record 60 local defence and space organisations will participate on Defence SA’s South Australia – The Defence State stand. This makes it the largest-ever South Australian defence industry contingent represented at the aerospace and defence exposition.

Minister for Defence and Space Industries, Stephen Mullighan, will attend the expo, meeting with Australian Defence Force (ADF) representatives and Defence primes to highlight South Australia’s expertise in delivering critical defence capabilities.

“The record number of South Australian companies attending Avalon shows why we’re regarded as the Defence State in Australia, and our expertise across defence and aerospace will be on full display,” said Mullighan.

“South Australian businesses are leading the way in delivering new and advanced technologies and products for the nation’s Department of Defence, and this is leading to a boom in the number of businesses and skilled workers engaged in the industry.”

South Australian businesses will use the high-impact platform to showcase cutting-edge defence capabilities across advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and cyber security, through to space-derived products and services to defence industry partners and decision makers from around the globe.

The state’s three universities and the Defence Innovation Partnership, the South Australian Government’s catalyst for defence-relevant research, will feature on the stand, highlighting our strong record in fostering collaborative research and innovation.

As the Defence State, South Australia plays an important role in supporting Australia’s aerospace programs. The Edinburgh Defence Precinct is at the heart of this activity, being a key intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operational hub for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and its allies.

The $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility currently under construction will form an important part of this hub of Defence activity at Edinburgh. Once operational, the facility will support upgrades and maintenance of the ADF’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft.

South Australia is also home to a fast-growing space community that is delivering space services and innovation to support next generation defence technologies.

The South Australian Space Industry Centre will join the stand for the first time, highlighting the state’s space achievements and ongoing efforts to grow local industry and foster innovation.

Since South Australia first led a delegation to Avalon in 2011, local industry participation has increased five-fold, demonstrating the capability building within South Australia’s defence and space industries.

Visitors can find the South Australia – The Defence State in Hall 3, Stand 3M25 at Avalon 2025.