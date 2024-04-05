SA announce new space innovation fund to drive industry growth

Image: Summit Art Creations/stock.adobe.com

The South Australian state government has announced a new fund offering grants of up to $100,000 for the development of innovative space capabilities.

The SA Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund will seek applications from South Australian-based start-ups and small businesses in collaboration with at least one international partner organisation, with an emphasis on NewSpace technology.

South Australian deputy premier Susan Close said, “The SA Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund aims to support the rapid transition of space technology to operational use while growing the South Australian space industry through international collaboration.”

In collaboration with the Defence Innovation Partnership, the South Australian Space Industry Centre has launched an initiative offering two grants of up to $100,000 each for the first round of the Fund.

An information session will be held on Tuesday 23 April 2024 for interested parties to learn more about the grant application and selection process.

SA Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund applications will open on Monday 15 April 2024 and close on Friday 17 May 2024.

“International partnerships are a key driver of space technology development. They also support growth in the sector by enabling our local technology increased access to national and international markets,” said Close.

For more info or to register, visit www.sasic.sa.gov.au/space-fund