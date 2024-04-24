RSM thinkBig report: the pulse of the SME sector

Image: Halfpoint/stock.adobe.com

In a report from RSM, Exit ahead provides the ultimate guide for business owners preparing for succession or sale.



Secure your legacy and exit your business with confidence.

As a business owner, you’ve poured your heart and soul into building your enterprise. Now, it’s time to ask a crucial question: Do you have an exit strategy for your business?

The latest thinkBIG report from RSM is a comprehensive guide, designed to help you navigate through the intricacies of business exit strategies to help you achieve a smooth and successful transition.

In this RSM report:

A detailed breakdown of your options for exiting a business.

The key economic indicators and market trends affecting business exit

The three Ps of a successful succession or exit strategy: purpose, preparation, and process.

The process of preparing your business for succession or sale

The role of external advisors in the exit process.

Download the repot here.