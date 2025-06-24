RSM Australia – Strategies for a FY26 of stability and growth

Heading into the 2025 tax time there are a number of important enacted and unenacted tax changes manufacturers must be take into consideration. Image: KPs Photography/stock.adobe.com

With the reshaping of supply chains, RSM Australia’s Ross Dixon and Thomas Leslie outline how manufacturers can navigate uncertainty and seize opportunities heading into FY2026.

As we draw closer to 30 June, the uncertainty that has characterised the global business community throughout the year will persist beyond the end of the 2025 financial year.

Donald Trump’s start to his second term as President has resulted in volatility in the international share market and unpredictable foreign policy. Manufacturers, still grappling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, are now compelled to reassess their entire supply chains in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States.

While there is no end to this global uncertainty and supply chain interruption in sight, this article will provide some key areas Australian manufacturers must focus on as they enter the 2026 financial year to reduce impact from global factors and put themselves in a position to benefit from new opportunities as they arise.

Understanding your business

In times of uncertainty, it is paramount that manufacturers have a complete understanding of their business. Starting from the conception and design process, knowing where their inputs are sourced, what staffing requirements the business requires, through to current customer needs, target markets and logistics with a solid understanding of the tax and accounting landscape from which the business operates.

Being aware of these factors is within the control of the business owner and having a thorough understanding of the business allows them to pivot in response to unexpected changes quickly or to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise in this ever-changing business landscape. Impacts of the current global and domestic landscape include:

• Currency fluctuations as global tensions weigh down on currencies.

• Impacts on freight as the international tariff wars continue to impact global shipping operations, which is especially important for Australian-based manufacturers given their geographical location.

• Cost of compliance and operations in the USA will continue to increase given the tariffs themselves, but also additional compliance costs associated with US enforcement of the new tariff regime.

• Potential price decreased as Australia becomes a “dumping ground” for excess stock that historically would be headed to the US.

Nailing your tax obligations

Heading into the 2025 tax time there are important enacted and unenacted tax changes manufacturers must be aware of.

The Instant Asset Write-Off threshold –

businesses with under $10m in aggregated turnover can choose to opt into the small business depreciation rules under 328-D, which will allow access to the Instant Asset Write-Off. This measure allows businesses to immediately deduct the cost of depreciating assets costing less than $20,000 (excluding GST) against their assessable income in that financial year. The $20,000 threshold is legislated for the 2025 financial year but reverts to the standard amount of $1,000 from 1 July 2025.

RSM believes that while an immediate tax deduction helps to reduce the income tax burden in the year the asset is purchased, it is important to remember that when sold, the proceeds are subject to taxation as the asset has been depreciated and has no cost base.

Non-deductibility of General Interest Charges – From 1 July 2025, General Interest Charges (GIC) and Shortfall Interest Charges (SIC) charged on ATO debts will no longer be tax-deductible. By removing the ability for businesses to deduct interest charged on their outstanding ATO debts, the cost of falling behind on ATO obligations increases. This measure applies to any outstanding ATO debts that are overdue and will apply regardless of if there is a payment plan over the debt or not. The current ATO GIC is 11.17 per cent per annum.

RSM emphasises that in addition to the removal of interest deductibility, the ATO has tightened its stance on the remission of overdue interest charges. It is crucial manufacturers treat ATO debt as seriously as any other form of finance to make sure they have robust cash flow planning measures in place to ensure ATO obligations are met on time. Businesses with inconsistent or seasonal cash flows should consider alternate financing options to pay ATO obligations as interest on normal business financing remains tax deductible.

Payday Super – From 1 July 2026, the Government has announced that among other changes, employee Superannuation Guarantee must be paid within seven days of paying the employee’s wages. This is a significant shift from the current timing, which only requires employers to make payments of super four times a year, being 28 days after the end of each respective quarter. Also, the Superannuation Guarantee rate is increased from 11.5 per cent to 12 per cent from 1 July 2025.

RSM believes that employers should review their payroll processes and systems to ensure they are ready for the superannuation changes. Consideration should be given to the system’s employers use for their payroll, internal finance function improvement, changing pay run frequency and the cashflow impact the more regular superannuation payments will have on the business.

Taking advantage of Government initiatives

Amid the rising global economic uncertainty, the government encourages businesses domestically to invest in research and development through the R&D tax incentives scheme. The R&D tax offset helps subsidise the cost of investment into the development of new processes, products and technologies.

Given the result of the 2025 Federal election, Labor’s Future Made in Australia economic plan will continue to be at the forefront of the economic government’s agenda. The Future Made in Australia plan provides funding for investment into green energy manufacturing, critical minerals processing and renewables through funding various regimes.