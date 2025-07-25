Australia’s manufacturing sector is undergoing a critical transformation, with many key priorities emerging to navigate the challenges of FY2025–26. Image: Pitchayaarch/stock.adobe.com

Louis Quintal, national manufacturing leader at RSM Australia, outlines how the manufacturing sector must navigate FY2025-26 by balancing modest growth and innovation with rising costs, workforce gaps, and global uncertainty.

Australia’s manufacturing sector is entering the 2025–2026 financial year with cautious optimism, tempered by persistent structural challenges and global uncertainty. While government initiatives and technological advancements are driving transformation, the sector must navigate rising energy costs, workforce shortages, and geopolitical volatility to remain competitive.

Sector snapshot: Modest growth amid broader economic headwinds

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the manufacturing sector employed approximately 902,000 people at the end of June 2024, a one per cent increase from the previous year. Industry Value Added rose from $132.6 billion to $134.8 billion, reflecting a 1.6 per growth – a modest but positive sign amid broader economic stagnation.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation for manufacturing declined by $3.6 billion, highlighting profitability pressures. This contrasts with sectors like construction and professional services, which saw stronger growth.

Energy costs and decarbonisation: a balancing act

Energy remains a critical concern. The sector is heavily reliant on stable and affordable energy yet faces rising costs and policy uncertainty. The Australian Energy Statistics show that electricity prices for industrial users rose by 6.3 per cent in 2023-24, driven by supply constraints and the transition to renewables.

The Federal Government’s “Future Made in Australia” initiative is providing grants and incentives aimed at fostering green manufacturing practices. These efforts support projects focused on waste reduction, carbon-neutral production, and the adoption of advanced sustainable technologies. For manufacturers, this represents both an opportunity and a challenge.

While these incentives offer a pathway to modernisation and competitiveness in global markets, the transition to greener operations requires substantial upfront investment, which could strain already tight profit margins for smaller enterprises.

It’s also worth noting that industry leaders continue to emphasise the importance of a cohesive national energy strategy to complement these sustainability efforts. Without this strategy, including provisions for long-duration energy storage, diversified renewable sources, and grid reliability, manufacturers face heightened risks of energy insecurity. The lack of affordable and stable energy options hampers their ability to plan for long-term growth and adopt energy-intensive innovations, such as hydrogen fuel cells and large-scale battery systems.

The ripple effects of this energy uncertainty are significant. Manufacturers reliant on high energy consumption – such as those in chemical production, food processing, and heavy machinery – may be forced to cut costs elsewhere, potentially impacting workforce growth, research and development efforts, or operational expansion. For manufacturers to fully leverage government incentives, policymakers must address these systemic gaps to ensure that the sector can thrive in a changing energy landscape while maintaining resilience against economic and geopolitical pressures.

The skills gap widens

The sector’s digital transformation is being slowed by a widening skills gap. Roles such as robotics engineers, data analysts, and CNC machinists are among the hardest to fill. The ABS reports that job vacancies in manufacturing rose by 8.2 per cent year-on-year, with many positions remaining unfilled for months.

Key challenges include high training costs, limited access to upskilling opportunities for SMEs, and employee resistance to change. To address these issues, manufacturers are encouraged to form partnerships with TAFEs and universities to better align educational curricula with industry needs.

Investing in simulation-based training and virtual reality tools can enhance workforce capabilities. Furthermore, leveraging government grants for workforce development provides an opportunity to bridge the skills gap and prepare employees for the sector’s evolving demands.

Investment trends

Investment in the manufacturing sector has seen notable growth across several strategic areas. Advanced manufacturing technologies, including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and 3D printing, are revolutionising production processes by boosting efficiency, precision, and competitiveness in global markets. These innovations are not only enabling manufacturers to meet evolving consumer demands but are also reshaping traditional practices, making them more adaptive to modern challenges.

Green manufacturing is another critical focus area, driven by the global shift toward sustainability. Companies are increasingly developing low-emission products and implementing circular economy models, which emphasise waste reduction, recycling, and responsible resource use. This transition aligns with broader environmental goals and positions manufacturers to tap into the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. However, such initiatives often require substantial capital investment and long-term commitment, posing challenges for smaller enterprises aiming to stay competitive.

Workforce development remains central to these efforts, as industry demands for skilled labour continue to outpace availability. Upskilling programs, supported by both public and private funding, play a pivotal role in bridging this gap. Collaboration with educational institutions, virtual training technologies, and government-supported initiatives are helping equip workers with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly transforming sector.

Additionally, research and development is receiving heightened attention, particularly in materials science and process optimisation. Breakthroughs in these fields promise to unlock new efficiencies, reduce manufacturing costs, and create innovative solutions that set companies apart in competitive markets.

The National Reconstruction Fund, initially proposed as a $15 billion injection into the sector, has faced criticism for its slow implementation and uneven allocation. While the program was designed to provide robust support for vital projects, stakeholders have expressed concerns that much of the funding remains unutilised. The Coalition has suggested reallocating remaining funds to targeted infrastructure development and tax incentives, which could potentially yield faster and substantial benefits for manufacturers seeking to modernise their operations and enhance their market presence.

Supply chain resilience and localisation

The COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. In response, manufacturers are reshoring operations and investing in local suppliers. Sub-sectors such as food processing, medical technology, and renewable energy are leading this shift.

Digital supply chain tools – such as predictive analytics and real-time tracking – are being adopted to improve resilience. However, challenges remain including high logistics costs, limited domestic supplier networks and regulatory red tape.

Strategic priorities for 2025–2026

Embracing Industry 4.0 technologies, such as advanced robotics, AI, and the Internet of Things is essential to enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation. Workforce development should focus on fostering lifelong learning and implementing training programs aligned with industry needs to address skills shortages and prepare for future demands. Energy resilience must also take precedence, with investments in renewable energy diversification, storage solutions, and sustainable practices that mitigate risks associated with policy fragmentation.

Additionally, manufacturers must engage in policy advocacy, pushing for cohesive, long-term industrial strategies that integrate energy, education, and infrastructure reforms. By adopting these measures, the sector can build robust foundations for resilience while positioning itself to play a pivotal role in the nation’s economic prosperity.

A sector in transition

Australia’s manufacturing sector is not just adapting – it is evolving. With the right mix of innovation, investment, and policy support, it can become a cornerstone of national resilience and prosperity. But this requires bold leadership, strategic foresight, and a commitment to long-term reform.