Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Victorian Government to boost the state’s defence skills, supply chains and innovation ecosystem in support of the AUKUS submarine program.

The agreement will focus on developing nuclear expertise, with plans under discussion to establish Rolls-Royce-affiliated skills and training academies in Victoria. These would build on the success of the company’s award-winning Nuclear Skills Academy in Derby, UK, which has trained up to 200 apprentices annually since 2022.

The partnership will also explore the creation of Rolls-Royce University Technology Centres and research clusters in collaboration with Victorian universities. It follows similar agreements signed with the Western and South Australian governments in September, marking another milestone in Australia’s preparations for operating conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines.

Victoria’s Economic Growth Statement, released in December 2024, highlighted the state’s commitment to growing its defence industry through supply chain support, SME investment and workforce development.

Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said the collaboration would combine Victorian research capabilities with Rolls-Royce’s nuclear expertise to support Australia’s AUKUS ambitions.

“This collaboration agreement will bring together the world-leading research and innovation capabilities of Victoria with our own established nuclear expertise,” Carlier said. “This agreement allows us to support Australia in establishing a sustainable supply chain in-country, while developing home-grown nuclear talent and well-paid careers for Australian people.”

Victorian minister for industry and advanced manufacturing Colin Brooks said the deal would further strengthen the state’s defence sector, which already contributes billions to the economy and supports more than 29,000 jobs.

Rolls-Royce has powered the UK Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines for over 65 years and will provide all the nuclear reactor plants for the new AUKUS submarines. The company is the only private enterprise in the world managing reactor design, manufacture and decommissioning within a single entity.