Researchers have developed a robotic bird capable of mimicking the movements of kestrels to better understand how birds remain stable in turbulent conditions and improve the design of future unmanned aircraft.

The bio-inspired research, published in two papers in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, is the result of a multi-year collaboration between RMIT University and the University of Bristol.

Scientists studied the flight of nankeen kestrels inside RMIT’s Industrial Wind Tunnel using motion capture technology before recreating key movements with a robotic replica.

The findings could help improve the performance of small unmanned aerial vehicles (sUAVs), which are widely used for aerial photography, agriculture, search and rescue, and package delivery but are often unable to operate safely in turbulent weather.

RMIT researcher Matt Penn said birds relied on multiple strategies to remain stable in rough air.

“Birds don’t rely on a single response to wind gusts,” Penn said.

“They constantly adjust their wings and tails to stay balanced, while the natural flexibility of their feathers and joints helps absorb sudden changes in airflow. They can also sense disruptions very quickly, which allows them to respond almost instantly and maintain control.”

Dr Mario Martinez Groves-Raines, now at the Royal Veterinary College in London, said the robotic bird enabled researchers to measure how individual movements contributed to flight stability.

“By creating a robot replica, we were able to measure how specific movements were contributing to steadiness in flight,” Groves-Raines said.

“We uncovered several unique techniques behind the kestrel’s impressive stability. Many of these techniques have the potential to improve manoeuvrability of small aircraft, which encounter similar challenges to kestrels.”

Associate professor Abdulghani Mohamed said the project highlighted the value of engineering solutions inspired by nature.

“This research shows what’s possible when engineers look to nature for solutions,” Mohamed said.

“Our findings open new pathways for designing aircraft that can better handle turbulence.”