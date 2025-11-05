Victorian researchers have developed a world-first RNA drug to prevent the damaging effects of lupus, marking a breakthrough in autoimmune disease treatment.

The innovation, supported by the Victorian Government, is being trialled at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Clayton through Australian biotech company Noxopharm.

Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson visited the institute to see the early results of the topical RNA cream, which is applied to affected skin and may transform outcomes for thousands of patients living with lupus.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy cells, resulting in joint pain, fatigue, skin problems, and inflammation of organs. Around 90 per cent of sufferers are women, often during their reproductive years, impacting fertility and pregnancy.

The Labor Government invested $100,000 in the project through the mRNA Victoria Research Acceleration Fund in 2022. Since 2021, mRNA Victoria has provided $30.6 million across 63 research projects, helping to build a globally recognised RNA industry.

“As a world leader in medical research and health technology, Victoria has the largest sector in Australia – supporting more than 30,000 jobs and driving the latest in scientific breakthroughs,” Pearson said. “It’s exciting to see this research making the leap from the lab to real-world clinical trials, offering hope for thousands of people suffering from lupus.”

Hudson Institute Director and CEO Professor Elizabeth Hartland said the trial demonstrates Victoria’s growing leadership in RNA research. “Our newly NATA-accredited RNAte platform supported by the Victorian Government is ready for the RNA industry to test the efficacy and safety of new RNA-based therapeutics,” she said.

Noxopharm CEO Dr Gisela Mautner said collaboration was key. “We are very proud to be working closely with Hudson Institute to bring Victorian innovation to the wider world,” she said. “This is ground-breaking technology that we hope will lead to the development of a new treatment for lupus, and beyond that to several other diseases in the future.”