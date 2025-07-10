RMIT’s quantum battery breakthrough

Image: RMIT University

Researchers at RMIT University and CSIRO have unveiled a major breakthrough in quantum battery technology, demonstrating energy storage 1,000 times longer than previous iterations.

Quantum batteries, still largely theoretical, use quantum effects – rather than chemical reactions – to store and release energy. This technology could offer fast charging and enhanced energy density for future devices.

In findings published in PRX Energy, the RMIT-led team tested five devices and found one with a dramatically extended self-discharge time, storing energy from nanoseconds up to microseconds.

“While we’ve addressed a tiny ingredient of the overall piece, our device is already much better at storing energy than its predecessor,” said study co-author and RMIT PhD candidate Daniel Tibben.

The team achieved this by aligning two energy levels in the battery’s internal structure, resulting in significantly more stable storage performance.

Professor Daniel Gómez, co-author and RMIT chemical physicist, said the results lay critical groundwork.

“While a working quantum battery could still be some time away, this experimental study has allowed us to design the next iteration of devices,” Gómez said.

Quantum batteries have the potential to support applications from solar energy to small electronics. The research was conducted at RMIT’s Micro Nano Research Facility and supported by the Australian Research Council, the European Union and RMIT’s Vice-Chancellor’s Senior Research Fellowship.

CSIRO’s Dr James Quach, a leading figure in the field, also co-authored the paper. “Australia is leading the way in experimental quantum battery research and this work is a significant advancement,” Quach said.