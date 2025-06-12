RMIT University collaborates with India to reinforce education

Image: RMIT University

RMIT University is collaborating with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to enhance the vocational education in India.

The collaborative summary paper released by RMIT and CII examines the challenges, training models and approaches to reinforce the vocational education ties between Australia and India.

The paper highlights insights and the actions that could be taken in leveraging the vocational education to create pathways for lifelong learning and boost youth skills.

The key themes mentioned in the summary include overcoming barriers, innovative training models, scalable partnerships, impact of internationally recognised qualifications and aspirational and future-focused pathway.

“As industries across the globe demand a workforce with agile and job-ready skills, vocational education must continue to evolve,” Mish Eastman, RMIT deputy vice-chancellor Vocational Education and Vice-President said.

“The collaborative spirit fostered during the roundtable demonstrated a mutual understanding that vocational education can no longer be seen as a second choice. It is a powerful, aspirational pathway to rewarding careers and lifelong learning.”

“CII looks forward to leveraging Australia’s successful vocational education ecosystem to develop industry-relevant skills among youth, creating a talent pool that meets the needs of both India and global markets,” Sougata Roy Choudhury executive director, Skill Development, Affirmative Action and Industrial Relations at CII said.

Choudhury believes that that the summary reflects on the ambition in creating model for skills development drawing on global practices.