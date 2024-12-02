RMIT opens world-class nanomanufacturing centre

Image: RMIT University

RMIT University has launched the Centre for Atomaterials and Nanomanufacturing (CAN), which is set to pioneer atomaterial research translation to drive commercial growth for Australia.

Led by Distinguished Professor Baohua Jia, CAN will drive the translation of atomaterial research to support commercial opportunities for industry and Australia’s transition to a circular economy.

‘Atomaterials’, short for atomic materials, is a new but rapidly developing field. These microscopic materials are about one millionth of a human hair in size and are the building blocks of new functionalities in nanomanufacturing.

“Atomaterials present a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Australian innovation,” said Jia.

“We’re working directly with industry partners to drive applied research in critical sectors from protected cropping and agriculture, to MedTech, and the net-zero transition.”

CAN is focused on the development of prototypes using atomaterials, and its lab team works closely with Australian industry to validate the readiness and commercial potential of applied research.

“The application of atomaterials in photonics breaks free of the limitations of silicon-based nanostructured materials, ushering in new opportunities for Australia,” said founder, director and CEO of Innofocus Photonics Technology, Frank Yao.

“Our technology is solving challenges across key verticals such as electronics, healthcare, MedTech and agriculture. Close collaboration between industry partners like Innofocus and research institutes like CAN could make Australia a world leader in nanomanufacturing.”

In collaboration with Australian government and industry, CAN has developed a range of innovative prototypes to help solve practical problems, propelling Australia’s academic research capability across several critical sectors. Prototypes include:

Radiative cooling film: a flexible film that prevents the absorption of heat and can cool its environment by up to 15°C without consuming electricity, significantly reducing greenhouse emissions.

Graphene supercapacitors: long-lasting energy storage devices that can charge devices in seconds and electric vehicles in minutes offering a safer and more efficient alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Solar to hydrogen generator: an all-solar driven floatable device that generates cost-effective and scalable green hydrogen and simultaneously purifies wastewater.

Atomaterials have the potential to provide solutions to the current frontiers of our society, including clean energy revolution and Australia’s transition to net-zero.

“We’re not just theorising in a lab, we’re working directly with our partners in our OpenLabs both at RMIT and industry facilities to design solutions that Australian businesses can implement today to better meet the needs of the customers and communities they serve and remain competitive in a fast-changing market,” said Jia.

CAN is the first official launch for one of RMIT’s Leading Research Centres, a STEM College initiative designed to identify, support, and grow research areas of strategic priority to RMIT.

The LRC’s research areas are in areas of STEM research where RMIT is a leader nationally or internationally, and these research areas focus on identified issues of global importance, and concerns at local, national and international levels.