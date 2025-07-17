RMIT discover hydrogen breakthrough from wastewater contaminants

Image: RMIT University

Researchers at RMIT University have developed a breakthrough method to produce green hydrogen using contaminated wastewater, transforming a global environmental liability into a valuable renewable energy resource.

More than 80 per cent of global wastewater is discharged untreated. But RMIT’s innovation uses the contaminants – including metals like platinum, chromium and nickel – to enhance water splitting, the process of producing hydrogen and oxygen from water.

Associate Professor Nasir Mahmood from RMIT’s School of Science said the team’s approach eliminates the need for purified water or complex treatment steps.

“The advantage of our innovation over others to produce green hydrogen is that it harnesses wastewater’s inherent materials rather than requiring purified water or additional steps,” Mahmood said.

The process uses a specially developed electrode with a carbon surface made from agricultural waste. This surface absorbs metals from the wastewater and forms catalysts that speed up electrochemical reactions during water splitting.

Using renewable energy, the team powered the process in a container with two electrodes. As electricity passed through, water molecules were split into hydrogen and oxygen. The experiments ran continuously for 18 days with minimal decline in performance.

The produced oxygen can be reintegrated into wastewater treatment plants, potentially improving their efficiency.

Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi from RMIT’s School of Engineering said the invention offers major benefits for both energy and water sectors.

“Our innovation addresses both pollution reduction and water scarcity, benefiting the energy and water sectors,” she said. “We are keen to work with companies globally that are addressing energy and waste as cost and sustainability challenges.”

Further research will test the system on a variety of wastewater types to optimise efficiency and commercial scalability.

Co-researcher Dr Muhammad Haris added, “The method needs to be tested with different types of wastewater to ensure it works universally.”

The findings, published in ACS Electrochemistry, are part of a broader RMIT platform developing catalytic systems for green hydrogen from difficult water sources such as seawater and wastewater.