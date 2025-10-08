The Federal Government has approved the Pottinger Wind Farm in New South Wales’ Riverina region, which will generate 1,300 Megawatts (MW) of electricity – enough to power approximately 590,000 homes.

The 107th renewable energy project approved under national environment law comes with strict conditions to minimise environmental impacts and follows a rigorous assessment process. The 247 wind turbines will supply power to a 500 MW battery energy storage system, ensuring electricity is available for later use.

Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt, said: “Not only will this project deliver clean, cheap, and reliable power to the Riverina and surrounds, but it will also improve infrastructure and increase jobs and investment in the local community.”

During construction, the wind farm will support up to 900 jobs, with a further 50 positions for ongoing operations. The project will also include upgrades to roads in Hay, Conargo, and Broken Hill to transport project components, benefiting local communities and businesses.

“While the Coalition continues to debate whether climate change is real, their own communities are getting on with the transition to cheaper, cleaner energy,” Watt added.

Since 2022, the Albanese Government has approved more than 100 renewable energy projects – enough to supply every home in Australia. The Pottinger Wind Farm is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly three million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to removing over a million cars from the road.