Rittal RiLineX, supported by master distributor APS Industrial, is a standardised 60mm busbar platform for AS/NZS 61439 switchboards, enabling faster, safer and more flexible LV power distribution builds.

Low voltage power distribution is being asked to do more with less: shorter build cycles, fewer specialist hours, higher expectations around touch safety, and a growing mix of AC and DC architectures.

Rittal RiLineX addresses this demand as a busbar platform for industry, buildings and infrastructure, designed to flex with real world requirements while staying consistent enough to repeat across jobs. It is manufacturer-neutral and licence-free, with standardised boards that can be extended as needed, which makes it a practical foundation for teams trying to standardise without limiting design choices. It also supports a safe transition path, with existing RiLine60 boards able to be upgraded as requirements evolve.

Switchgear compatibility is designed to support all brands in Australia, including Siemens, ABB, Schneider, Eaton, Terasaki and Mitsubishi. That flexibility is reinforced through universal MCCB mounting using a single adaptor, supported by multi-brand compatibility and Easy Fix technology that helps keep builds consistent from job to job. More importantly, it reduces the usual workshop complexity by removing fabrication steps, with no drilling or tools required for the click-in adaptor mounting and no custom brackets needed to make different switchgear fit.

At the engineering level, RiLineX centres on standard flat copper busbars built around the familiar 60mm busbar spacing, with a modular board approach that can be configured in two main ways: assembled from modular elements or installed as a pre-assembled complete board.

It uses globally available flat copper in common sizes including 15/20/30 x 5/10 mm. The planning and build workflow are kept simple. The arrangement can be mapped out in the RiPower configurator using Eplan macros, the board is mounted into the enclosure, then populated with the required component adaptors. With less rework in the design stage, engineering effort can be reduced by up to 30 per cent, helping teams lock in repeatable designs and consistent documentation without stretching resources.

In the workshop, the click-in concept is designed to reduce assembly effort and variability. Components and adaptors can be snapped on without tools, using click-in adaptors with no drilling, in turn reducing the usual cutting and trimming waste from protective covers. Installation time can be reduced by up to 75 per cent, with up to 15 per cent more usable installation space created through the click in concept, which becomes a real advantage as boards get denser and deadlines tighten.

RiLineX covers the core LV distribution requirements with rated currents up to 800 A, applications up to 1000 VAC and 1500 VDC, tested short circuit resistance up to 65 kA. Key electrical values that include Uimp 12 kV and a rated short time withstand current of 65 kA for 500ms, alongside overvoltage category 4 and contamination level 3, with safety built in as a baseline. The busbar system itself is capable of continuous contact hazard protection to IP2XB, upgradable to IP4X at the front in suitable configurations, and work can be carried out when the system is live, subject to site procedures and safety requirements. By default, Form 2b capability is provided, and Form 4b can be achieved when combined with Ri4Power.

Rittal RiLineX is suitable for mounting horizontally, vertically and above head height, supports cable routing in the rear section, and is documented as AS/NZS 61439 aligned and UL approved, with standards listed including AS/NZS 61439 and UL 508.

For more details and to contact your local APS representative to specify the right Rittal RiLineX busbar system for your project, visit https://apsindustrial.com.au/rittal-riline-x/