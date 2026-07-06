Emerging talent continues to play a role in the future of Australia’s manufacturing workforce, and Alex Hansen of NEACH represents the next generation of skilled tradespeople coming through the industry.

As a fourth-year apprentice boilermaker, Hansen has demonstrated a commitment to quality, craftsmanship and continuous improvement since entering the trade straight out of school.

Recognition at the 2026 Endeavour Awards reflects both Hansen’s individual dedication and the broader importance of apprenticeships in building capability across the sector.

“For me, being recognised as an award winner really shows that hard work pays off,” said Hansen. “I came into this straight out of school, keen to learn and put in the effort, so to be acknowledged at this level is pretty humbling. It’s a nice confirmation that the hours on the tools, the focus on doing things properly, and sticking with the tough learning curves are all worth it.”

Hansen’s journey into manufacturing began with an interest in welding during high school, which led him to pursue a hands-on career in fabrication. After approaching NEACH for a trial placement, he secured an apprenticeship and has since progressed through the ranks, developing his skills across a range of projects and applications.

“I decided this was what I wanted to do. I came down to NEACH and asked for a one week trial to see if it was the right fit,” he said. “Fortunately, it worked out well, and I’ve been here ever since.”

Now in his fourth year, Hansen’s day-to-day work involves welding and fabrication across a variety of structural components, with an emphasis on precision and consistency. This aligns closely with NEACH’s broader commitment to quality and workmanship.

“One of the big things at NEACH is the focus on quality and skills from a really early stage,” he said. “If something’s not up to standard, you redo it. It doesn’t just get let go.”

This attention to detail has been evident in Hansen’s recent work on the Moorooka Station project, where he contributed to the fabrication of structural columns that will support a key walkway.

“Instead of just tacking plates onto beams, we’re working the material into shape; there’s more craft to it,” he said. “Those columns will support a walkway structure, so there’s a real sense of responsibility and achievement knowing the work we’re doing will literally be holding up part of the station.”

Looking ahead, Hansen is focused on continuing to build his technical capabilities while supporting the next generation of apprentices entering the trade.

“I’d like to keep growing my skills and take on more responsibility, particularly in supporting the younger apprentices,” he said. “If I can keep improving my own work while helping the next wave of apprentices develop their skills and confidence, that’s a future I’d be really happy.”