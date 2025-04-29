Revitalised Jobs Queensland board set to strengthen workforce

Image: Halfpoint/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government is driving a renewed focus on efficiency, productivity and skills, with a refreshed Board of Jobs Queensland.

Continuing Board member, Dr Michael Drew, has been appointed as the new chair of the Jobs Queensland Board.

Drew, a financial economist, is the co-founder of Drew, Walk and Co, an Adjunct Professor at Griffith University, and Chair of Volunteering Australia.

Ms Deirdre von Guilleaume, a retired school principal with extensive experience in leadership, mentoring, coordination, and government, will join the Jobs Queensland Board in 2025.

With more than two decades of teaching experience, Guilleaume will provide a vital voice for education.

Danielle Carey, Heidi Cooper, Bernie Hogan, Kate Venables, and Trent Young will continue their service as Jobs Queensland Board members through their respective four-year terms.

Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training Ros Bates emphasised the Board’s role in driving Queensland’s future workforce planning and decision-making.

“With renewed purpose and fresh perspectives, we’re excited to welcome Dr Drew’s leadership and Ms Guilleaume’s real-world experience to the board,” said Bates.

“Together with our continuing Board members, they will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Queensland’s skilled workforce.”

Minister Bates also thanked outgoing Board members for their contributions to Jobs Queensland’s extensive program of work.