Mouser Electronics sponsors India Electronics Week 2020

Mouser Electronics, a leader in New Product Introduction (NPI) towards empowering innovation, proudly announces its Associate Partner sponsorship of India Electronics Week 2020, occurring 13–15 February at the KTPO Trade Center in Bangalore.

Visitors to the Mouser Booth I-63 will discover a wide range of innovative solutions for applications such as automotive, wireless technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and power management, and can take part in hands-on, interactive sessions with industry leaders to share design ideas, discuss challenges, and find tomorrow’s innovations.

The 2020 event marks the fifth year that Mouser is an Associate Partner sponsor of India Electronics Week, which highlights the achievements of the electronics industry in India and beyond. Mouser will have an exclusive booth displaying the newest products from Mouser’s valued suppliers Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, and NXP Semiconductors, with special focus on energy measurement, automotive, wireless, and IoT solutions.

“India Electronics Week gives Mouser an opportunity to talk with design engineers, learning about their design successes and challenges, and informing them about the latest technologies and solutions from our 800-plus manufacturers,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Service. “Through events like India Electronics Week — which promotes cutting-edge topics like IoT, smart lighting, Industry 4.0, embedded systems, and 3D printing — we hope to help shape the innovators, inventors, startups, and engineers who will create future technological wonders.”

During India Electronics Week, Mouser will spark the imagination of design and aspiring engineers, demonstrating some of the latest wireless and IoT technologies. Microchip will demonstrate an IoT-related solution on custom boards based on the ultra-low power Microchip ATSAMD21 microcontrollers. Analog Devices will showcase ADE9153A ICs with mSure® diagnostics technology, which enables direct and noninvasive monitoring of electric meter accuracy and faults in real-time. NXP will discuss automotive Bluetooth Low Energy solutions and provide an e-cockpit demo using the iMX 8QuadMax and i.MX 8QuadPlus applications processors.

Attendees can also learn about the range of free ECAD resources available on Mouser.com, including PCB footprints, schematic symbols and 3D models for more than 1.1 million components. The resources, powered by SamacSys, work seamlessly with top engineering CAD systems to end the decades-old problem of easy access to high-quality PCB library content, for every component and every engineer.

To learn more about Mouser Electronics at India Electronics Week, visit https://apac.info.mouser.com/indiaelectronicsweek-2020.