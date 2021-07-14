How can smart machines and robotics improve line performance?

Smart machines and robotics present the key to “agile manufacturing” in food and beverage by enhancing real time visibility and performance of flexible operations.

Consumers’ tastes and behaviours are constantly evolving, particularly in the Food and Beverage Industry. It is an industry serving a big number of customers, so this has an impact on the way manufacturers handle their plant from building, to operating and optimising. It requires skills and experience from the plant managers to drive their assets in a safe condition.

Smart Manufacturing combines smart devices, smart machine processes with software, to increase real-time visibility and to drive the performance of flexible Food and Beverage operations.

