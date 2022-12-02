The future of hydrogen in Australia’s resources sector

Set to be a leading zero-emissions fuel alternative, hydrogen is at the threshold of becoming an industrial-scale reality. The Australian mining and resources sectors are on track to be early adopters of this technology, the growth and accessibility of which will rely on modern automation.

Larger sites will likely begin with a hybrid approach, utilising both electrification and hydrogen to replace diesel-powered equipment. Not all activities can be decarbonised through electrification, and hydrogen has wide-reaching potential across different applications such as transport, refining, and even as feedstock in the production of ‘green minerals’ like steel.

This white paper discusses why the next few years will prove critical as the industry navigates key challenges related to supply and demand. It also outlines the case for adopting PC-based control technology to automate processes and improve the safety and efficiency of hydrogen facilities. Importantly, it includes a case study with Australian solutions provider Energys, which demonstrates the potential for hydrogen in practical applications.

