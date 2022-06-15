2022 Fabricators Showcase

There are many different fabrication processes in manufacturing that depend on the initial material and the desired end product.

In the October 2022 edition, Manufacturers’ Monthly is providing an opportunity for every fabricator to list their services. The showcase gives businesses the chance to state the service they offer and to demonstrate the extent of their services to the industries they serve.

Our segment is for Australian businesses who offer fabrication services to showcase their capabilities to the market.

Please click the following form to feature in this year’s showcase.