Researchers confirm new silica free alternative to engineered stone

University of Adelaide researchers have confirmed that a new product manufactured for the company SilkSurface is a true and silica free alternative to engineered stone.

SilkSurface began investigating quality kitchen stone benchtop alternatives which are safe to manufacture as the future of engineered stone became unclear.

“Today we can confirm that this product has been proven 100 per cent silica free through independent testing undertaken by the University of Adelaide’s School of Public Health,” said Ben Scott from SilkSurface.

“For some time, we have been developing a product to provide customers with an alternative to engineered stone prior to the Government’s discussion around its future in homes and offices.

“The fact is that customers want a quality product which looks good, which is affordable, and which can be manufactured in a way which is safe for workers.”

Scott explained that the industry is creatively adapting to new regulations and that SilkSurface eagerly anticipates introducing their compliant product to the market in the upcoming year.

“The ban on engineered stone provided industry with opportunities to deliver better products for customers and workers, which is what we have done,” Scott explained.

“Our product, SilkSurface offers the same look and feel of engineered stone with great durability, improved stain resistance and excellent heat resistant qualities.”

“SilkSurface is easily installed as it is compatible with the current machinery used by cabinet makers and stone masons.”