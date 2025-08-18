Research hub to grow biosensor sector

Image: CineLens2024/peopleimages.com/stock.adobe.com

A new national research hub has been launched to accelerate Australia’s biosensor industry, with applications spanning agriculture, biosecurity, food safety and flexible materials.

The Australian Research Council (ARC) Research Hub for Molecular Biosensors at Point-of-Use (MOBIUS) was officially launched at La Trobe University on 15 August by Victorian senator Lisa Darmanin. The $4.7 million ARC-funded initiative will run for five years, bringing together six Australian universities and more than 20 industry partners.

Molecular biosensors are devices that detect and measure specific molecules in samples such as food, air or blood, with uses ranging from allergen testing to breathalysers and freshness indicators.

La Trobe chancellor John Brumby AO said MOBIUS reflected the university’s commitment to research with real-world impact.

“Major industry-academic partnerships like MOBIUS leverage science and technology to drive economic growth, accelerate commercial outcomes and enhance industry competitiveness,” Brumby said.

Early projects include a pocket-sized sensor that enables first responders to detect biological threats via mobile phones, and a portable, low-cost device to diagnose mastitis in cattle on farms – helping farmers improve herd health and productivity.

Professor Conor Hogan, La Trobe researcher and director of MOBIUS, said the hub would fast-track translation of research into industry outcomes.

“We are partnering with industry to develop the next generation of biosensors that use new materials and ways of detecting molecules so that they are user-friendly, affordable and accurate,” Hogan said.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted Australia’s vulnerability in molecular biosensing, when authorities were forced to import rapid antigen tests due to lack of domestic supply.

“Traditionally limited to healthcare, point-of-need biosensing technologies are increasingly being used in applications such as detecting chemical threats, roadside drug testing, monitoring beehive or cattle herd health, and assessing food freshness and safety,” he said.

The hub’s work is expected to strengthen Australia’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, foster innovation and generate new employment across industries.

“The ability to take measurements wherever needed rather than sending a sample to a laboratory has already had profound impacts for many Australians,” Hogan said.

“MOBIUS will create impact in diverse fields such as food, biosecurity and health.”