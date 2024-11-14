Report reveals investment in quantum tech industry

Image: phonlamaiphoto/stock.adobe.com

Australia’s first State of Australian Quantum report reveals the depth, strength of our national quantum sector stemming from billions in funding for quantum and broader critical technologies.

The Federal Government has committed investment since the launch of the National Quantum Strategy just 18 months ago. The investment has been backed by over $179 million worth of private capital invested in Australian quantum companies.

“Quantum technologies will deliver the next generation of computers, far more powerful than anything we currently see in our laptops or smartphones,” said hon. Ed Husic, minister for Industry and Science.

“This report shows the Government is backing Australian quantum companies at every stage in their growth – from when they have the first spark of an idea, right through to selling their tech on the world stage.

“Our investment in quantum demonstrates our commitment to a strong tech sector and a Future Made in Australia.”

The national quantum industry is now home to 38 domestic and international firms, and 26 Australian research organisations, which are producing world leading quantum sensing, communication and computing.

The release of the report coincides also with the announcement of recipients for Round 1 of the $36 million Critical Technologies Challenge Program (CTCP), a commitment of the National Quantum Strategy.

The CTCP has the potential to accelerate commercialisation for quantum technologies from early-stage when private capital is hard to secure.

$5.2 million in funding has been awarded to 14 consortia for feasibility projects that will tackle challenges as diverse as:

Making a high-speed optical scanner for diabetes assessment (SA, $495,026).

Using quantum computing for remote community energy systems with renewable energy sources (SA, $159,666).

Developing resilient communications and navigation of autonomous systems without GPS (QLD & NSW, $498,674).

Creating a new quantum optical sensor which will enable selective mining of rare-earth elements in clay deposits (NSW & SA, $490,936).

Developing diagnostic technology to detect the ‘Invisible Melanoma’ (Qld, $415,763).

A list of grantees can be found here: business.gov.au/CTCP-Round-1-grant-recipients