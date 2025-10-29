Low-carbon fuels and gas will take centre stage at Climate Action Week Sydney 2026 (CAWSYD26), with Bioenergy Australia announcing a strategic partnership to host the 2026 Renewable Fuels Summit.

The event, formerly known as Renewable Fuels Week, will focus on future-proofing Australia’s industries, regions, and climate goals while enhancing energy security. More than 500 industry leaders, government representatives, investors and ministers from around the world are expected to attend the event ahead of COP31.

As part of the CAWSYD26 series, the Summit positions Sydney as a national hub for climate innovation, highlighting the crucial role of renewable fuels and gas in driving Australia’s net-zero transition.

The announcement follows the federal government’s recent $1.1 billion commitment to accelerate low-carbon liquid fuel supply across the nation.

Running from 10–12 March 2026 at Sydney Town Hall, the fourth annual Renewable Fuels Summit will feature panels, keynote sessions and networking events exploring investment pathways, technology solutions and policy development. Delegates will also gain access to broader climate programming through CAWSYD26.

“Momentum for Australia’s low-carbon fuels and gas sector has never been stronger. Renewable fuels and gas are absolutely critical to Australia’s net-zero future, creating jobs, supporting regional economies, and decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors,” said Shahana McKenzie, CEO of Bioenergy Australia and founder of the Low Carbon Fuels Alliance of Australia & New Zealand (LCFAANZ) and Renewable Gas Alliance (RGA).

“By joining forces with Climate Action Week Sydney, we are putting renewable fuels at the heart of the national climate conversation – connecting innovators, policymakers, and investors to turn ambition into tangible action ahead of COP31,” McKenzie added.

Ed Schmidt, chief operating officer at Greenhouse and founding director of Climate Action Week Sydney, said the collaboration presents a unique opportunity to showcase Australia’s leadership.

“We’re genuinely excited to collaborate with Bioenergy Australia,” Schmidt said. “Bringing the 2026 Renewable Fuels Summit to Sydney creates an unparalleled opportunity to connect global industry, government and investors ahead of COP31.”