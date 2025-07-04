Renewable energy projects granted major project status

Image: Soonthorn/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has granted Major Project Status to two significant renewable energy developments, unlocking thousands of jobs and driving Australia’s transition to net zero.

Announced by minister for industry and innovation and minister for science Tim Ayres, the status has been awarded to the Northern Silica Project in Far North Queensland and the Bonaparte Carbon Capture and Storage Project offshore from Darwin.

The Northern Silica Project, located north of Cairns, will mine 3 to 5 million tonnes of high-purity silica sand annually for 25 years. This vital material will supply local manufacturing industries producing solar panels, silicon wafers, and advanced electronics. The project will create 120 construction jobs and 90 ongoing positions.

Meanwhile, the Bonaparte Carbon Capture and Storage Project will target emissions reductions in hard-to-abate industries such as metal and chemical refining. With potential to develop low-carbon industrial capacity in the region, the project is expected to generate 370 construction jobs and 40 ongoing roles.

Major Project Status is awarded to initiatives of national strategic importance under the Future Made in Australia plan. The designation provides companies with extra assistance to navigate Australia’s regulatory systems.

Two existing projects have also had their Major Project Status renewed:

Australia-Asia Power Link (SunCable) , a solar energy venture based in Darwin, which will create over 1,750 construction jobs and 350 operational roles. The project aims to deliver up to 6GW of power for domestic and international use – enough to power around 4.2 million homes.

, a solar energy venture based in Darwin, which will create over 1,750 construction jobs and 350 operational roles. The project aims to deliver up to 6GW of power for domestic and international use – enough to power around 4.2 million homes. Broken Hill Cobalt Blue Project, which seeks to become the first domestic producer of elemental sulphur and battery-grade cobalt chemicals. This project will support batteries for approximately 375,000 electric vehicles each year.

“Backing in renewable energy projects strengthens and diversifies the local supply chain while directly creating regional job opportunities and attracting further investment,” said Ayres.

“Granting Major Project Status to these initiatives marks a pivotal step in driving structural economic transformation and regional reindustrialisation, a crucial part of the Albanese Government’s Future Made in Australia strategy.”