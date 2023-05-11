Australian Government has legislated emissions reductions targets of 43 per cent (on 2005 levels) by 2030 and net zero by 2050. These targets are enshrined in law in the Climate Change Act 2022. Author: Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia These targets will play a key role in limiting global temperature increases and ensuring Australia’s transition to a low carbon future, consistent with our commitments under the Paris Agreement. Importantly, these targets will necessitate the construction of new infrastructure on a massive scale. Australia’s existing renewable energy generation of 64GW is forecast to grow to over 218GW by 2050. This will comprise 90GW of wind, 39GW of solar, 18.7GW of water, and 35.9GW of battery storage. According to the Clean Energy Council, there are currently 106 renewable energy generation projects that are either under construction or due to start construction soon around Australia. For example, it is expected that over 11,000 wind towers will need to be produced, each requiring 500 tonnes of plate steel (for onshore wind towers) or 750 tonnes (for offshore wind towers). The annual production of plate steel in Australia is currently 400kt.

According to Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) 2022 Integrated System Plan, demand for steel from the electricity sector (NEM-wide) is likely to increase by approximately 50 per cent from 2021 to 2027. These demands equate to 8 per cent of Australia’s annual crude steel production, most of which is needed for wind turbine towers. To connect all this new generation to consumers, AEMO estimates that more than 10,000km of new transmission lines and 25,000 transmission towers (at 30 to 60 tonnes of steel per tower) will need to be constructed around the country. To support this, the Government established the Rewiring the Nation project in the 2022-2023 Budget as part of the Powering Australia plan, with $20 billion in low-cost finance to expand and modernise Australia’s electricity grids at lowest cost.

A skilled clean energy workforce However, while funding has been made available for the infrastructure itself, little consideration has been given to the skilled workforce that will be required. The only initiative announced so far is the New Energy Apprenticeships program. The Federal Government has committed to spending over $95 million to support 10,000 new apprenticeships under the New Energy Apprenticeships program, and another $1 billion on a 12-month Skills Agreement that promises to deliver 180,000 Fee-Free TAFE places to priority groups in 2023. The Federal Government recently added an extra 39 occupations to the Australian Apprenticeships Priority List. The list has grown to encompass 111 occupations, as Australia continues to struggle with skills shortages across a range of different sectors—particularly welding and fabrication. Several occupations related to welding and fabrication were added to the Priority List, including Welder, Pressure Welder, Fitter, Metal Fabricator, Metal Machinist, Metal Casting Trades Worker, Sheetmetal Trades Worker, and Blacksmith. In fact, 11% of the occupations included in the Priority List are now related to welding.