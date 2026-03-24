As Australia accelerates its transition to a low‑carbon economy, renewable energy operators and manufacturers face a common challenge: how to keep increasingly complex electronic assets running reliably, safely, and sustainably over long service lives.

Ageing control systems, variable speed drives, converters, and inverters sit at the heart of both wind farms and production lines, and failures can be costly – not just in lost output, but also in reputational risk and wasted capital. In this environment, Rom-Control offers a powerful alternative to the traditional “replace and discard” mindset by extending the life, performance, and value of existing electronic equipment.

For operators of wind, solar, storage, and industrial plants, a single component failure can idle entire assets. When that failed module is imported and no longer supported by its original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the impact escalates rapidly: extended production stoppages, long waits for overseas shipments, and the possibility that a like-for-like replacement is no longer available at any price. This is the gap Rom-Control is designed to fill. By repairing and refurbishing industrial electronics to a plug‑and‑play standard, the company gets critical assets back online faster and at a fraction of the cost of full replacement – all while avoiding the unnecessary scrapping of hardware that is otherwise mechanically sound.

Founded in 2007, Rom-Control has become a trusted partner to renewable energy operators and manufacturers across Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia–Pacific region. The business has built a 98 per cent success rate in repair and refurbishment, servicing more than 1,400 clients that span wind and solar farms, process industries, heavy manufacturing, and utilities. At the helm is founder Michael Horovitz, whose career in process control, electrical engineering, and consultancy has taken him through power generation, chemical manufacturing, and food and beverage. That cross‑sector experience gives Rom-Control a deep understanding of how crucial uptime, safety, and asset longevity are in both renewable plants and production environments.

Horovitz recognised a structural weakness in the local market: Australia relies heavily on imported equipment for both renewables and manufacturing, yet OEM support for electronic modules often tapers off long before the assets themselves reach the end of their mechanical life. When processors, drives, or I/O cards fail and OEM support has finished, operators are frequently forced into major upgrades or complete system change‑outs. Rom-Control was established to challenge that paradigm, offering an end‑to‑end repair and refurbishment service that restores failed electronics so they can be dropped back into service as fully functional plug‑in replacements.

Unlike many repair providers that depend on OEM schematics and documentation, Rom-Control has developed proprietary diagnostic and repair methodologies that allow its engineers to work effectively without those resources. The team focuses on understanding the functional behaviour of each unit at circuit and component level, enabling them to trace faults, replace failed parts, and re‑qualify performance even for complex, multi‑layer boards and modules. This independence from OEM documentation is particularly valuable in the renewables and manufacturing sectors, where legacy equipment is common and documentation is often incomplete or unavailable.

This engineering approach allows Rom-Control to support a wide array of equipment central to clean energy and industrial output. On wind farms, this includes converters, inverters, pitch and yaw control electronics, and various control system modules. In manufacturing environments, the company services variable speed drives, PLC and DCS modules, power supplies, and other specialised electronic assemblies embedded in production machinery and process lines. In both cases, the goal is the same: protect capital investments, avoid unnecessary equipment scrappage, and keep assets operating reliably for as long as possible.

One of Rom-Control’s most significant milestones in the renewable sector has been its approval as a supplier to several leading wind turbine manufacturers and maintainer/owners. Through these relationships, Rom-Control receives repair work from wind farm operators and maintenance providers across Australia, often covering assets from multiple OEMs on the same site. Each brand and model requires a tailored approach, so Rom-Control’s engineers design and build customised test rigs that simulate real‑world operating conditions for each unit. These rigs allow refurbished modules to be thoroughly exercised and validated before they are returned to service on a turbine, reducing the risk of repeat failures and unplanned downtime.

The same principles apply on the factory floor. In a recent project with a major pharmaceutical manufacturer, the client was operating a control system installed in the 1980s that still met their production needs. However, the cost and disruption of a full system replacement made an upgrade impractical under current budget and operational constraints. Instead of taking on the risk of running a “run to failure” strategy, the company engaged Rom-Control to secure another decade of reliable performance from the existing platform.

Rom-Control began with a comprehensive audit of the control system, reviewing all key modules and components to identify those most critical to process continuity and those with the highest likelihood of failure. The team then implemented a proactive refurbishment program, repairing or replacing priority modules on a rotational basis while the plant continued operating. This staged strategy strengthened system reliability without the major downtime or capital outlay associated with a complete replacement. By extending the system’s expected operating life by around 10 years, the program delivered potential savings in the millions compared to purchasing and installing a new control system – while also avoiding the carbon and waste associated with scrapping a large, still‑functional asset.

Quality assurance underpins every aspect of Rom-Control’s work, which is especially important in sectors like renewables and pharmaceuticals where safety, compliance, and reputational risk are in sharp focus. All components used in repair and refurbishment are brand new and rigorously tested. Rom-Control has also invested in specialist tools to detect counterfeit electronic parts, an increasingly common challenge in global supply chains. By validating incoming components and working with a network of reputable manufacturers and distributors, the company ensures only genuine, high‑reliability parts make their way into customer equipment.

These global supply relationships also help address a pain point familiar to both wind farm operators and manufacturers: sourcing parts for obsolete or niche equipment. Rom-Control’s access to a wide network of component manufacturers and niche suppliers means it can often locate or qualify suitable replacements even when official channels list parts as end‑of‑life. This capability is vital in capital‑intensive industries where assets are expected to deliver decades of service and total replacement solely due to electronics obsolescence is neither economical nor sustainable.

Looking ahead, the company sees significant growth in demand for advanced electronic repair and refurbishment across the clean energy and manufacturing landscape. As fleets of wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial drives move beyond their initial design life, operators are increasingly focused on optimising the performance of what they already own rather than defaulting to new capex. Rom-Control’s systems‑based approach and flexible business model allow it to scale with this need, while ongoing investment in training and advanced test equipment keeps its engineers a step ahead of emerging technologies and failure modes.

“Our core strength lies in our ability to repair any electronic equipment at the component level, regardless of brand or intended function,” says Horovitz. “As long as there are electronics involved, we can provide cost‑effective repair solutions to extend the lifespan of the equipment sustainably.” For renewable energy operators, that translates into higher availability and lower lifecycle costs for turbines, solar plants, and balance‑of‑plant systems. For manufacturers, it means greater resilience, fewer unplanned outages, and better utilisation of existing capital equipment.

In industries that have long been conditioned to accept a “replace and discard” approach to electronics, Rom-Control presents a compelling alternative. By extending the life of critical assets, reducing electronic waste, and avoiding the embodied emissions of manufacturing and shipping new equipment, the company supports both the bottom line and the broader goals of a circular, low‑carbon economy. For decision‑makers in renewable energy and manufacturing, partnering with Rom-Control is more than a maintenance strategy; it is a strategic investment in sustainability, cost control, and operational continuity.

With its specialised expertise, innovative techniques, and strong commitment to quality, Rom-Control is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting Australia’s clean energy transition and revitalising its manufacturing base. One repaired converter, drive, or controller at a time, the company is proving that a cleaner, more efficient industrial future can be built not only through new assets, but by breathing new life into the electronic infrastructure that already powers our turbines and production lines.

www.rom-control.com.au

Rom-Control Pty Ltd

2 Axis Crescent, Dandenong South, Victoria, 3175