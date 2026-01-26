Australia’s premier advanced manufacturing showcase, Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW), returns in 2026, and for the first time it is heading to Brisbane.

From 12 to 14 May 2026, the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre will host thousands of industry professionals eager to explore the technologies shaping the future of precision manufacturing.

With visitor registration now open, prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their place early. Registering ahead of time not only guarantees smooth entry but also ensures visitors are fully credentialled before arriving at the venue. This saves valuable time and allows them to move straight onto the exhibition floor without delay.

AMW 2026 promises an expansive and highly curated experience. Organised by the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), the event brings together an exceptional array of suppliers, innovators and technology leaders from across the sector. The exhibition will be structured across six specialised product zones—Machine Tools, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics and Automation, Welding and Air Technology, Manufacturing Solutions, and the Australian Manufacturers’ Pavilion—giving visitors clear pathways to explore the technologies and solutions most relevant to their operations.

Attendees can expect comprehensive displays of cutting-edge solutions spanning CNC machining, precision engineering, robotics, additive manufacturing, automation and industrial software. This reflects the rapidly evolving nature of Australia’s manufacturing landscape and offers opportunities for discovery, capability building and strategic insight. A strong program of expert presentations will accompany the exhibition, providing practical knowledge on emerging trends and growth strategies for manufacturers nationwide.

Brisbane’s growing reputation as a hub for industrial innovation makes it an ideal host for the event’s first Queensland edition. With support from the Queensland Government, AMW 2026 is set to showcase both national excellence and the state’s expanding manufacturing capability.

For manufacturers, engineers, production specialists and technology decision‑makers, AMW remains an unparalleled opportunity to explore high‑value solutions, connect with peers and gain first‑hand access to the innovations that are reshaping the sector. Registration is now open, and early sign‑up provides a faster and more efficient entry experience at the venue. Now is the ideal time to secure your place at Australia’s flagship manufacturing event.

Learn more and register to visit today: www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au