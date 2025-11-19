Visitor registration for the Indian Ocean Defence & Security (IODS) 2026 Conference and Exhibition will open in December, as Western Australia prepares to host one of the nation’s most significant defence and industry events.

Scheduled for 26–28 May 2026 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, IODS 2026 is expected to draw senior defence leaders, policymakers, and industry representatives from across Australia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Presented by the Western Australian Government and Defence West, and organised by the AMDA Foundation, the event will showcase Western Australia’s growing role in national defence capability and regional engagement. Organisers have confirmed that the three-day program will include an expanded industry exhibition, the IODS Conference curated by the Perth USAsia Centre, and a dedicated careers program aimed at building the future defence workforce.

The event reflects Western Australia’s vital role in delivering the 2024 National Defence Strategy with major upgrades underway at HMAS Stirling to support nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS Pillar I, and the Henderson Precinct continuing its evolution as a hub for naval shipbuilding and sustainment. These developments position WA as a critical enabler of Australia’s defence posture, and IODS 2026 will provide a platform for industry to engage directly with the programs driving this investment.

The IODS 2026 Conference will feature keynote addresses and expert panels on themes including regional security, AUKUS integration, industrial capability, and critical minerals. For industry, these discussions translate into real opportunities to integrate into global supply chains and contribute to sovereign capability. Complementing the conference is the IODS Careers Program, designed to connect students, veterans, and educators with pathways into defence careers through initiatives such as Careers Day, veteran transition support, and professional development for educators.

Organisers are encouraging early registration when visitor bookings open in December, noting that the event will serve as a national focal point for defence engagement and collaboration. Exhibition and sponsorship opportunities are already available, offering businesses the chance to position themselves at the centre of strategic dialogue and program delivery.

IODS 2026 will run from 26–28 May at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.

For details on exhibiting or sponsoring, visit http://iods.com.au.