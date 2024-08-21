Registration for advanced manufacturing event announced at Rockhampton business

Image: Sasint/stock.adobe.com

Queensland manufacturing minister Glenn Butcher took to the premises of Rockhampton-based All Industries Group to announce that registrations are open for the annual Inside Advanced Manufacturing event.

The event will see leading advanced manufacturers from across Queensland opening their doors from 2 to 13 September to showcase advanced industry technologies.

The state-wide Inside Advance Manufacturing event is a part of the State Government’s Manufacturing Month.

“Inside Advanced Manufacturing celebrates the best of our industry across the state, showcasing the innovations that are helping businesses thrive and cementing Queensland’s reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse,” said Butcher.

“The Miles Government delivers support to manufacturers in every region of this state and it’s fantastic to see many of these businesses opening their doors to help others understand how they too can transform their business through advanced manufacturing.”

This year the event will feature 21 leading manufacturers and 10 industry innovators, across 16 locations, from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

Manufacturers will host guests on a behind-the-scenes, guided tour of their industry-leading facilities for the chance to see firsthand cutting-edge equipment and learn from advanced manufacturing processes.

All Industries Group will showcase during the two-week long event, welcoming participants to tour their heavy industry fabrication and machining workshop.

The business will demonstrate how a complete technology overhaul transformed their operations.

This overhaul increased capabilities which supported 5 new jobs after installing a flat steel drilling and profile machine thanks to a more than $312,000 Manufacturing Hubs Grant.

“All Industries Group is proud to be part of this year’s Inside Advanced Manufacturing event, which provides a unique experience and learning opportunity for this state’s manufacturers,” said All Industries Group’s co-director, Trent Miles.

“We’ve done a lot to invest in and adopt the use of advanced manufacturing technologies and methods, and we’re excited to share how this work is helping to drive greater success for our business now and into the future.”

Students can also explore careers in the industry with almost 40 exclusive school-only tours to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.