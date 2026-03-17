This May, the HVAC&R and building services industry converges on Melbourne for ARBS 2026 and if you are not already planning to be there, now is the time to lock it in.

Running from 5 to 7 May at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, ARBS 2026 is the major event for Australia’s HVAC&R and building services sector. With more than 300 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors expected across three days, the scale alone makes it unmissable. But it is what happens within that scale that makes ARBS genuinely valuable.

For manufacturers, the show floor represents a rare opportunity to place your product directly in front of the contractors, engineers, specifiers, facility managers and executives who influence real purchasing decisions. The quality of that audience is what sets ARBS apart. ARBS is edging towards being sold out, but there are still some stands available for last minute bookings.

Beyond the exhibition, the ARBS 2026 Seminar Program brings together leading voices on electrification, heat pump technology, intelligent buildings, energy efficiency and the path to net zero. Dedicated pavilions, including the intelligent building precinct – IBTech, Education and International Pavilions, provide zones for deeper discovery. And the ARBS Awards celebrate the innovation and leadership driving the sector forward.

Regardless of whether you’re an exhibitor or visitor it’s the conversations that happen on that floor between suppliers and buyers, competitors and collaborators, leaders and next-generation professionals that are the ones shaping the industry.

Visitor registration is free. Three days. The entire industry.

Register now at www.arbs.com.au/arbs2026