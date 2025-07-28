Reflecting on a celebration of women in industry

The gala event evening shined the spotlight on those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment their in respective fields. Images: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 Women in Industry Awards was a night to remember for many who gathered in Melbourne to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women across various industrial sectors.

Last month, crowds spanning across various industries gathered at The Carousel in Melbourne to celebrate the 12th annual Women in Industry Awards. The event celebrated the achievements of exceptional women across numerous sectors within Australian industry. These sectors included manufacturing, engineering, mining, energy, transport, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction and infrastructure.

The gala event evening shined the spotlight on those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to fields that span a variety of different operational roles. The night saw many different awards presented to remarkable individuals.

Awarding achievements with recognition

At the top of the extensive list of awards presented during the gala dinner was the Excellence in Manufacturing 2025 award. This award placed a particular emphasis on individuals who have made stand out contributions to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community. After a splendid year, Naomi Elliot, co-founder of personal care product manufacturer, Concept Labs, took home the award. She was particularly excited and proud to do so.

“This recognition reflects the work of my incredible team at Concept Labs, a family-owned and operated, women-led cosmetic manufacturing company based on the Sunshine Coast,” said Elliot. “For over 27 years, we’ve helped brands bring their ideas to life through quality, purpose-driven Australian manufacturing.

“For me, manufacturing is not just about processes. It’s about culture – a culture where women can lead confidently, where innovation is values-led, and where success includes impact, not just output.

“Thank you to Women in Industry for recognising leadership that’s inclusive, future-focused and redefining what’s possible.”

Next, the awards placed a particular emphasis on recognising individuals who work actively to improve safety within their industry. This recognition saw one of manufacturing’s own Mandeep Singh, take home the Safety Advocacy Award. Singh is the OH&S manager at Ego Pharmaceuticals, an Australian manufacturer of skincare and dermatological products.

“I’m truly honoured and deeply humbled to receive this award. Standing here among so many accomplished and inspiring individuals is a moment I’ll treasure for a very long time,” said Singh. “I’m very lucky to be working for a very progressive company such as Ego Pharmaceuticals, where I started my health and safety journey.

“I’m very proud to represent Ego, and I’d like to also thank my incredible team – most of whom are here. You’ve challenged me, lifted me up. Every one of you, I’m truly grateful to celebrate this award with you.”

Another relevant category was this year’s Excellence in Engineering award. Taking home the prize that acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated leadership in engineering, technological excellence, and innovation, was Stacey Daniel. This milestone celebrated Daniels’ work as the founder of Board Presence, an organisation dedicated to providing boards, committees and directors with smarter solutions to optimise function and performance.

“It’s super exciting, and even better to be in a room of such amazing people – so much talent and lots of women, and especially those men who are here supporting,” said Daniel. “Thank you to Prime Creative Media and to all the sponsors for making tonight happen and for the award scheme, because I think it is really important to be recognising the great efforts happening right across industry.

“The engineering profession is a really special one. It underpins the lifestyle we have, the way we live, and especially all of the industry.

“I’m really excited to see how industry caters for women these days, and how you can have a much better balance – not just for women, but for men who are parents as well.”

Beyond celebrating the industries driving Australia today, the gala also shone a spotlight on the brightest talents shaping its future. The 2025 Rising Star of the Year award acknowledged individuals who have shown significant promise within their chosen industry or who have reached new goals at the start of their career. The inspiring actions from Jennifer Clements, director of Consultex, took home this year’s award.

The evening ultimately culminated with the Women in Industry Awards’ ‘top gong’, the Woman of the Year award. Chosen from the winners of the other award categories, this particular award turns the spotlight to an individual whose contribution to their impacted industry can’t go unnoticed. To cap off an incredible night, the award was ultimately won by Tammy O’Connor from KingKira Group, a 100 per cent Aboriginal owned and operated business providing a range of safe, innovative services and solutions across the mining and resources sectors.

“Firstly, I’d like to acknowledge and thank my wife for coming and supporting me all the time, and always putting me on the straight and narrow,” said O’Connor. “It’s really good to stand here among all the other women and finalists. I think it’s important that women lead the industry.”

“Standing up here for the next generation means a lot. Back in the day, growing up, my mum didn’t work, my grandmother didn’t work either.

“If my kids can get into the industry and see other girls and women in leadership – if they can see that women can do more than just the things we’re told we should be doing – that’s a big insight.”

The complete list of winners from the Women in Industry Awards 2025 are as follows:

- Business Development Success of the Year – Tammy O’Connor, KingKira Group

- Excellence in Construction – Isolde Piet, Suburban Connect

- Excellence in Engineering – Stacey Daniel, Board Presence

- Excellence in Energy – Suzanne Shipp, APA Group

- Excellence in Manufacturing – Naomi Elliott, Concept Labs

- Excellence in Mining – Becky May Felstead, Strong Minds, Strong Mines

- Excellence in Transport – Kirryn Crossman, SMEC

- Industry Advocacy Award – Eileen Breen, NTEX

- Mentor of the Year – Tash Fee, Clough

- Rising Star of the Year – Jennifer Clements, Consultex

- Safety Advocacy Award – Mandeep Singh, Ego Pharmaceuticals

- Woman of the Year – Tammy O’Connor, KingKira Group

A celebration facilitated by collaboration

Leading up to the awards night, the outstanding achievements and contributions made by these women were evaluated by a well-resourced panel of judges. This panel had representation from different associations and industry bodies including:

• Trades Women Australia

• Transport Women Australia

• Peter Norman Personnel

• RMIT University

• Women in Trucking Australia (WITA)

• iSTEM Co

• Austmine

For an event that showcased an array of excellence across Australian industry, the 2025 Women in Industry Awards owes much of its success to the support of its dedicated sponsors.

As a sponsor that has supported the awards night for over a decade, Atlas Copco Group continue to push for diversity and innovation within the many industries it serves. This year the company supported the Rising Star of the Year category, an award they believe to be vital in advancing gender equality in industry.

Another sponsor largely to thank is Fulton Hogan, a large infrastructure construction company based in New Zealand and Australia. Specialising in constructing and maintaining transport, water, energy, mining, and land development infrastructure, the company sponsored the Woman of the Year award.

Additionally, with its rich 50-year history in the truck manufacturing industry, PACCAR Australia sponsored the Safety Advocacy Award at this year’s gala event. In line with transport, the final sponsor of the evening was woman-owned freight forwarding company, Keter. Known for its commitment to tailored logistics and service, the company supported the Excellence in Transport Award.

For another successful event, Women in Industry Awards shone a spotlight on the trailblazers redefining Australia’s industrial landscape. It was a powerful reminder that progress within these industries is driven by the dedication, innovation, and leadership of women across every sector.