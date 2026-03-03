Australia’s premier freight and logistics event returns in 2026, uniting the country’s transport, warehousing, and supply-chain leaders for two days of insight.

Australia’s freight and logistics industry is in the midst of rapid transformation.

With domestic freight demand projected to grow by 26 per cent – an increase in value of more than $30 billion by 2050 – operators across every sector are re-thinking how goods move through the nation’s ports, roads, rail lines, and distribution networks

As growth accelerates, so too does the urgency to decarbonise operations, embrace automation, and strengthen resilience against disruption. These themes will take centre stage when MegaTrans 2026 opens its doors on 16–17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, co-located with BULK 2026 to create the largest integrated freight, logistics, and bulk-handling showcase in the southern hemisphere.

A hub for collaboration and growth

MegaTrans 2026 is designed to not only exhibit technology, but to create a place where business, policy, and innovation intersect. The two-day conference and exhibition will unite operators, suppliers, technology providers, and policymakers to exchange ideas, solve shared challenges, and identify new opportunities shaping Australia’s evolving supply-chain landscape.

“MegaTrans brings together parts of the industry that rarely meet in one setting,” said Siobhan Rocks, general manager of events at Prime Creative Media. “It’s where collaboration fuels progress, and where the next generation of logistics solutions are launched.”

For exhibitors, the event provides access to decision makers that matter most: in 2024, nearly half of attendees were fleet managers, while 29 per cent were warehouse and DC operators – the professionals steering procurement, technology, and sustainability strategies across Australia’s logistics ecosystem.

Major names join the 2026 line-up

Industry leaders Toll Group and Amazon Australia have officially signed on for the inaugural Operator Hub, underscoring its role as a dedicated space for Australia’s transport and logistics operators. The Hub brings fleet managers, transport companies, and owner operators together in one focused environment that highlights the people and businesses keeping freight moving nationwide.

Conference themes: powering the next decade of logistics

The MegaTrans 2026 Conference will unpack the trends redefining freight and logistics. Each session combines practical case studies with forward-looking discussion on topics that matter most to operators today.

Key pillars include:

• Transitioning fleets to cleaner energy – case studies in renewable fuels, electric and hydrogen trucks, and large-scale decarbonisation projects.

• Harnessing automation, robotics, and AI – strategies for deploying and scaling intelligent systems that improve safety and productivity.

• Designing future-ready facilities – new approaches to distribution-centre location, layout, and sustainability.

• Building resilient, cyber-secure networks – strengthening data protection and supply-chain integrity amid digital transformation.

• Developing tomorrow’s workforce – addressing staff shortages and skills pathways for the age of Industry 5.0.

Day One: Energy, automation, and innovation

The opening day begins with Opening Remarks at 10:00 am, setting the tone for a packed schedule that spans decarbonisation, automation, and retail transformation.

In “Beyond Diesel: The Best Way Forward,” industry specialists examine the accelerating shift to low-emission fleets – spotlighting electric-truck projects and early lessons from national decarbonisation initiatives.

“Robots and People” follows, exploring how human expertise and advanced robotics can coexist to create safer, more efficient fulfilment operations.

Sessions such as “Automate All Avenues: Driving All Modes Forward” highlight the multi-modal nature of logistics, with leaders from aviation, shipping, road, and rail discussing how automation and analytics are transforming efficiency across networks.

In “Powering the Supply Chain,” sustainability steps into focus – presenting strategies for achieving 100 per cent renewable energy across operations.

“Future-Proofing Retail” provides practical guidance on managing large-scale site transitions and adopting new technologies without disrupting customer service or workforce wellbeing.

The afternoon sessions delve into commercial strategy. “Seal the Deal: Top Tips to Secure Logistics Contracts” uncovers how fleets can differentiate themselves in competitive tender processes, while “Reinvigorating Mid-Tier Logistics” turns the spotlight on small-to-medium operators navigating tight margins and long payment cycles.

Closing the day, “Future Fleets: Best Ways to Finance Fleets” and “Scaling Warehouse Tech Across Networks” offer insights into financing innovation and expanding automation from pilot projects to full-network deployment – vital themes for organisations seeking long-term ROI and cultural readiness.

Day Two: From risk to resilience

Day Two opens with an address that shifts attention to risk management and operational resilience. “From Risk to Resilience: The Latest Transport Technology” explores the convergence of telematics, safety systems, and predictive analytics in fleet operations.

Labour challenges take centre stage in “Recruiting Right: Overcoming Staff Shortages,” where panellists outline best-practice approaches to attracting and retaining skilled staff in a competitive labour market.

Safety remains a defining theme of the event. “Safer by Design: Protecting People in Automated Warehouses” examines ergonomic design, wearables, and human-robot collaboration strategies that protect workers and support long-term retention as automation scales.

Technology and design intersect in “Warehousing in the Era of Industry 5.0,” exploring how AI, digitalisation, and human-centric design can deliver smarter, more sustainable, and adaptive operations.

Cold-chain specialists will share their expertise in “Keeping it Cool: Inside the Evolution of Cold Chain Logistics,” unpacking sustainable refrigeration, electric transport, and integrated monitoring systems.

Location strategy also comes under the microscope in “Location, Location, Location: Establishing DCs for the Future,” providing insights into site selection, fit-outs, and the spatial planning required to meet tomorrow’s freight demands.

Digital risk closes the technology stream. “Defending Digital: Cybersecurity in the Supply Chain” focuses on safeguarding data and automation systems against rising cyber threats, while “Reskilling for Digital Warehousing” concludes the conference with practical pathways for upskilling staff to operate and maintain next-generation warehouse systems.

Showcasing sustainable and digital transformation

Sustainability and digital transformation sit at the heart of MegaTrans 2026’s exhibition. Attendees will experience solutions that reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance transparency across the supply chain. Expect to see innovations in electric mobility, hydrogen infrastructure, energy-efficient warehousing, and circular-economy practices, alongside advanced transport-management systems and warehouse-orchestration software that demonstrate how digitalisation removes friction and improves oversight

The co-location with BULK 2026 expands this conversation further – offering a deep dive into the engineering and material-handling technologies powering Australia’s ports, terminals, and processing facilities.

Where ideas become partnerships

Beyond the exhibition and conference sessions, MegaTrans 2026 will feature networking events designed to connect innovators, investors, and operators. For exhibitors, these engagements often translate into tangible outcomes – partnerships, pilot projects, and long-term commercial relationships.

Ultimately, MegaTrans 2026 is where the Australian logistics industry gathers to chart its future. It’s where ideas are tested, solutions are shared, and connections become catalysts for growth.

MegaTrans 2026 – 16–17 September 2026, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.