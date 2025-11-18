UNSW’s BioShelters project is harnessing architectural manufacturing processes to create artificial oyster reefs that restore marine habitats.

In Sydney Harbour, more than half of the shoreline has been reshaped by human development, with seawalls and concrete barriers replacing the rocky habitats that once supported marine ecosystems. While these built structures protect the city’s waterfront, they have also erased the natural crevices and textures that oysters, mussels, seaweed, and small fish once relied on.

It is this gap that the BioShelters project, led by Professor M. Hank Haeusler, director of the ARC Centre for Next-Gen Architectural Manufacturing at UNSW Sydney, is determined to fill. Working at the intersection of architecture, computational design, marine biology, and engineering, his team is utilising 3D-printed moulds to develop reef structures to restore lost habitats and revive Sydney Harbour’s oyster population.

“Just as there is a housing crisis in Sydney for humans, there is one for sea creatures like oysters,” Haeusler explained. “What this project aims to do is create new artificial habitats that are as close to nature as possible.”

Traditional seawalls, while effective for protecting infrastructure, are flat and featureless. By contrast, BioShelters use computational algorithms and robotic fabrication to create complex geometries that mimic natural rocky habitats.

“This project translates marine biology data to create 3D forms supporting a range of species,” Haeusler said. “It also supports fish, seaweed, kelp, and other native marine species.”

To date, two BioShelter iterations have been fabricated and anchored securely against the seabed, with a prototype under Anzac Bridge and one installed next to the Sydney Fish Market in Glebe. Both were designed and built at UNSW, where a robotic arm fabricates a 3D-printed recycled plastic mould that is then filled with concrete enriched with oyster shells.

“We developed the computational program, generated the geometry, and then fabricated the panels with the robot before filling them with concrete,” said Haeusler.

To give scale, the latest BioShelters installed at the Fish Market, are six metres long, two metres wide, 90 centimetres high, and divided into 25 panels.

The birth of BioShelters

The idea for BioShelters began in 2016 when Haeusler, an architect by trade, began exploring whether computational design techniques used in buildings could be applied to natural habitats. This exploration coincidentally led him to get in contact with marine biologists, who spoke about how they captured housing data for non-human species.

“They said they measure things and put the data into Excel spreadsheets. For us in computational design, that was fascinating, because we also feed data into programs to generate geometry,” he said. “Geometry is mathematics, and computers understand maths. We thought, ‘could we use this to design artificial habitats?’”

From these early conversations, the project grew into a collaboration that tested prototypes of 3D-printed reef modules. According to Haeusler, the first designs were experimental and almost spaghetti-like, testing the limits of digital fabrication. By 2020, a full-scale prototype had been installed under the Anzac Bridge. After six months, marine biologists confirmed oysters, seaweed, kelp, and small fish had colonised the structure – proof the concept worked.

“The success of the proof-of-concept trial led to the commission from the new Sydney Fish Market to install and design the permanent feature,” said Haeusler.

Oysters were chosen as the starting point for BioShelters not just because they are iconic to Sydney Harbour, but because they play a critical role in marine ecosystems. Each oyster can filter up to 100 litres of water a day, improving clarity and removing toxins from the environment.

Equally important is the fact that oysters colonise by attaching to existing shells. This insight led the team to incorporate crushed oyster shells into the concrete mix used for BioShelters, creating a familiar surface that encourages settlement.

“We are using crushed oyster shells from the Fish Market as an aggregate in the concrete instead of pebbles or rocks,” Haeusler said.

Measuring success and scaling up the process

Ensuring that BioShelters are both ecologically beneficial and structurally sound has been a priority. To that end, marine biologists have been involved at every stage, verifying that the habitats meet the requirements for oyster colonisation and fish populations.

“We had marine biologists from UNSW and Macquarie University and later a specialist hired by Infrastructure NSW, certify that the installations were working,” Haeusler said.

The results so far have been encouraging. After three years in the water, the prototype under Anzac Bridge is believed to be covered in oysters, while the Fish Market installation will soon also show signs of colonisation. Feedback from the broader marine industry has also been positive.

As with any pioneering technology, iteration has been central to BioShelters. Early fabrication methods using spray concrete over wire mesh were “messy and not very precise,” as Haeusler admitted. The move to 3D-printed moulds improved accuracy, but the long-term goal is to print directly in concrete.

“In the fourth iteration, we want to move from printing plastic moulds and pouring concrete into them to straight 3D printing with concrete.” Haeusler said. “We now have the capacity for that as well.”

The team is also working on making the design-to-production workflow more efficient. Ideally, marine biologists would be able to input site-specific data into a program, approve or modify the resulting geometry, and send it straight to fabrication. This would allow for rapid, cost-effective customisation of BioShelters to different harbours and ecosystems.

A global opportunity

As climate change and urbanisation continue to reshape coastlines worldwide, interest in living seawalls and artificial reefs is growing. BioShelters like projects are part of a broader movement of projects – from Hong Kong to Florida – where 3D printing and ecological design are being used to create protective yet biodiverse marine structures.

“Since we started in 2016, we’ve seen more and more companies getting involved in 3D printing reefs,” Haeusler observed. “In places prone to typhoons, for example, artificial reefs are being designed as sea barriers that protect land while supporting marine life.”

For Sydney, the hope is that BioShelters could one day be deployed across the harbour, revitalising seawalls and staircases that connect land and water. Not only are these larger aspirations based around marine life, but to animals on land also.

“There’s potential to apply the principles to designing artificial habitats for mammals, birds, bats, and rodents that also need homes,” Haeusler said.

For now, the UNSW team is focused on refining fabrication and testing new prototypes. A forthcoming demonstration project on campus will use a staircase, to simulate a connection that can lead into water, as the test site, exploring how stairs – another common land–water interface – can be reimagined as marine habitats.

“We’re looking into augmenting parts of a staircase as a habitat for oysters, seaweed, and kelp,” said Haeusler. “It’s about developing a design-to-production workflow where we can reduce costs and rapidly design at large scale.”

What began as a collaborative experiment has grown into a pioneering example of how design, engineering, and ecology can come together to repair damaged environments. For Haeusler, the BioShelters project is also part of a broader rethinking of architecture itself.

“As architects, we are trained to design complex three-dimensional geometries for humans,” he reflects. “I thought, if we can design for the human species, then why not design for others as well? The planet is an ecosystem, and we need all species around us to survive.”