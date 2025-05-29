REDARC Defence & Space signs agreement surrounding AUKUS

Image: REDARC Defence & Space

In a significant move set to bolster the AUKUS defence industrial base, REDARC Defence & Space, Australian-owned manufacturer of robust power solutions for the defence and space industry, has signed a strategic teaming agreement with Projects Unlimited Inc (PUI).

PUI is a highly respected U.S.-based aerospace and defense Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider.

This collaboration establishes a framework for mutual cooperation, strategically extending advanced manufacturing and engineering capabilities for both companies across continents, directly contributing to the shared objectives of the AUKUS partnership.

REDARC Defence & Space can now leverage Projects Unlimited Inc.’s established U.S. manufacturing presence, including extensive expertise in circuit card assemblies, box build integration, and cable & wiring solutions.

For defence clients, this means faster access to REDARC Defence & Space’s mission-critical power solutions, built to the highest standards within the U.S. supply chain.

This partnership directly strengthens the AUKUS defence industrial base by enhancing interoperability and accelerating the integration of critical technologies.

“This teaming agreement with Projects Unlimited Inc. is a pivotal development for REDARC Defence & Space and our commitment to the U.S. defence market,” said Anthony Kittel, founder and managing director, REDARC Defence & Space.

“Partnering with PUI enables us to more efficiently support our customers and enhance supply chain resilience. PUI’s deep expertise and unwavering commitment to quality make them the ideal partner to bring our robust defence solutions closer to where they’re needed, fostering innovation and industrial cooperation central to AUKUS, and ensuring the seamless development and deployment of critical technologies.”

“I am excited to partner with REDARC Defence & Space,” said Chris Wyse, the third-generation family president and CEO of Projects Unlimited.

“Their innovative products along with their ability to design, build and support manufacturing make them the perfect partner for PUI as we expand our global footprint. The Australian defence industry has revolutionary new technologies that can be integrated into US platforms through pillar 2 of AUKUS.

“PUI has experience partnering with companies like REDARC to successfully transition manufacturing to the U.S. in compliance with all governmental regulations. This relationship leverages the strengths of both companies offering a unique approach to share new technologies between Australia, the U.S. and the UK.”

The strategic alliance ultimately creates a powerful transpacific capability for defence programs, aligning directly with the AUKUS initiative’s goal to pool resources, share technology, and unite capabilities.