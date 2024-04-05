Image: Quality Stock Arts/stock.adobe.com

MAS Equipment’s Kalgoorlie-Boulder workshop introduces a new collaborative welding robot, set to enhance automation.



Western Australia’s minister for regional development Don Punch revealed the new high-tech robotic welding assistant, supported through the Regional Economic Development (RED) Grant program.

The Cobot is set to increase the business’s capacity to service the mining industry in the Goldfields, while minimising overall downtime and increasing safety and productivity.

It will also support more desirable job roles that require new skill sets, creating opportunities for workers and making the industry more attractive.

“The collaborative robot welding assistant will increase quality, productivity and develop a skilled local workforce for the future,” said Cook.

The machine is programable to perform a multitude of welding tasks at a consistently high level, guaranteeing quality manufacturing and production for clients.

Kalgoorlie MLA Ali Kent said, “This fantastic manufacturing project will bring new technology, innovation, and skills to the region, as well as supporting increased productivity for our Goldfields mining indust

The project was supported by an $85,000 grant through the Western Asutralian Government’s RED Grants program.

During his visit to the Goldfields-Esperance region, Minister Punch also gathered with other previous RED grant recipients at a community event at Bread Local in Esperance.

Bread Local received $129,000 funding through the RED Grants program, which supported the purchase of essential equipment and important upgrades to infrastructure and facilities at the bakery.

Round 7 of the program is due to open later this month. Local businesses or organisations with project proposals are encouraged to contact the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission (GEDC)