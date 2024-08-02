Record numbers of Queenslanders in VET courses

Image: stokkete/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has overseen the highest level of skills and training activity since 2012, with 244,000 students funded in VET during 2023-24, including a record 55,500 apprentices.

Future electricians, carpenters, engineers, and those looking to get in on Queensland’s Big Build with a Certificate II in Electrotechnology (Career Start) was one of the State’s most popular qualifications.

“With record numbers of Queenslanders getting skilled up thanks to our new Skills Strategy that delivers one million training places, the future is bright for our booming workforce, with Queenslanders getting the skills they need for good jobs we are creating,” said minister for Training and Skills Development, Lance McCallum.

In 2023-34, the state’s largest VET provider, TAFE Queensland, recorded an incredible over 20 per cent increase in government-funded students to more than 111,000, with the Miles Labor Government making more than 200 qualifications and skill sets accessible at no cost.

In recognition of what matters for Queenslanders, a new $2 million Set for Success initiative will support vulnerable Queenslanders who face barriers to completing their training.

These barriers include new parents, those with medical conditions, displaced individuals, or Queenslanders struggling with national cost of living pressures.

Under the new fund, applicants will be encouraged to partner with employers, peak bodies, industry associations or specialist service providers in developing projects that will enable people to get the skills as a pathway to good, local jobs.

The pilot will operate for a 12-month period with funding applications opening 1 August 2024 with the application window remaining open for one month.