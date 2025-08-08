Image: FotoArtist/stock.adobe.com

A record number of applications have been lodged for the 2025 WA Innovators of the Year (WAIOTY) Awards, reflecting the breadth and strength of Western Australia’s innovation sector.

A total of 91 entries were submitted across five categories, the highest in the program’s history. The awards, first launched in 2006, profile local startups, entrepreneurs and SMEs, building credibility and connecting them to commercialisation, funding and training opportunities.

This year, 24 finalists have been named by independent evaluation panels, including six in each of the Rio Tinto Emerging and Rio Tinto Growth categories. A further 12 finalists have been shortlisted for the program’s three Platinum Awards – the Wesfarmers Wellbeing Award, the Business News ‘Great for the State’ Award, and the Woodside Energy Innovation Award.

Category winners will share in more than $280,000 in prizes. The Emerging and Growth category winners will each receive $60,000, with $15,000 awarded to two runners-up. Other prizes include PhD student placements provided by Biodesign Australia, access to CERI training programs and mentorship opportunities.

Finalists in the WA Government Innovators of the Year category, along with the newly created Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) WA Young Innovators of the Year category, will be announced in early September.

All finalists will take part in an Accelerator Program offering training in pitching, legal and IP support, mentoring, social media strategy, and a professional video and photography package to promote their innovation.

The winners will be revealed at the WAIOTY Awards Ceremony at Crown Perth on Monday 3 November 2025.

Science and innovation minister Stephen Dawson said the record-breaking entry numbers reflected the state’s growing innovation momentum.

“Innovation is thriving in Western Australia, and the record-breaking 91 applications for this year’s WA Innovators of the Year Awards prove just how much momentum is building in our local innovation ecosystem,” Mr Dawson said.

“This year, we’ve expanded the program to include a brand new category recognising outstanding young innovators, and it’s going to be fantastic to see who the finalists are from the next generation of problem solvers.

“Our independent judging panels had an enormous task this year, with more than 30 expert judges assessing an incredibly high calibre of applications across a broad range of industries. Congratulations to the 24 finalists – they represent some of the most exciting and impactful innovation happening in WA right now. I look forward to seeing who takes home the awards in November.”

Major sponsor Rio Tinto and supporting sponsors Wesfarmers, Woodside Energy, Business News, Biodesign Australia, CERI, Wrays, BetterLabs, Nexia Australia, CSIRO, Moore Australia, AIMI and the YEA have contributed to this year’s program.