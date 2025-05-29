Recce secures Chinese patent for anti-infective drug candidates

Image: Recce

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has expanded its global intellectual property portfolio, with the company announcing that it has received a Notice of Acceptance in China for a patent for its synthetic anti-infective candidates RECCE® 327 and RECCE® 529.

The patent is valid through to 2041 and marks the fifth granted under Patent Family 4, with prior approvals in Australia, Canada, Israel and Japan.

The Chinese pharmaceutical market is the world’s second-largest, where antibiotics alone are forecast to grow to US$4.09 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent.

This landscape presents a significant opportunity for Recce, where it could capitalise on this demand, especially as resistance to conventional antibiotics remains a global health concern.

Chief executive officer James Graham said the recognition highlights the strength and technical advantage of Recce’s new class of anti-infectives.

“This patent will broaden our patent portfolio for Family 4 out to the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world. We thank the China National Intellectual Property Administration for their formal recognition of technical advantages of Recce’s New Class of Anti-Infectives,” he said.

Patent coverage and scope

The newly accepted Chinese patent claims cover both the preparation process and medical applications of R327 and R529.

Specifically, the compounds are intended for the treatment of a broad range of bacterial and viral infections, including acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), diabetic foot infections, burn wounds, lung infections (including ventilator- and hospital-acquired pneumonia), urinary tract infections, gonorrhoea, influenza and SARS-CoV-2.

The patent also outlines multiple routes of administration – oral, inhalation, transdermal and injection (intravenous or intramuscular) – along with formulations such as aerosols, gels, topical foams and impregnated dressings.

Global patent family and strategy

This latest patent becomes the fifth granted under Recce’s Patent Family 4, which already includes approvals in Australia, Canada, Israel and Japan. Additional Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications are progressing in various jurisdictions.

The expansion is part of Recce’s focus on securing robust intellectual property rights in high-value pharmaceutical markets.