Recce Pharmaceuticals: Responding to an emerging world health problem

Dr Graham Melrose, who only discovered the products that would become Recce Pharmaceuticals when he retired from the industry. Image: Reece Pharmaceuticals

Recce Pharmaceuticals has entered global clinical trials with a product that could be a game changer for the medical industry.

Sydney-based Recce Pharmaceuticals has developed a new class of anti-infectives capable of protecting against the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. What started as a vial within the garage of founder Dr Graham Melrose, has been taken international by Graham’s grandson, James.

The company, which was formed and concentrates wholly on the manufacture of these compounds, is now conducting clinical studies in Australia, and

will soon conduct clinical studies in Indonesia.

These studies aim to form a product capable of addressing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a global health threat according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Antibiotic resistance is occurring before us. There hasn’t been a new class of antibiotics in nearly 40 years,” said CEO and managing director of Recce Pharmaceuticals, James Graham.

Graham believes because of AMR; the world has been exposed to the “challenges of antibiotics”.

“The reason they’re doubling the dose and extending the time of consumption is that ten years ago bacteria was treatable. Ten years later, it’s evolved to survive,” he said.

As a result, Graham said the world is on the potential horizon of a pandemic where pharmaceuticals wouldn’t work due to a dry pipeline of innovation.

This emerging issue is already showing its impact, with an Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators report stating that AMR directly caused 1.27 million deaths globally in 2019, and nearly 5 million deaths were associated with drug-resistant infections. WHO warns that if no action is taken, AMR could cause 10 million deaths per year by 2050. A Lancet study estimates that 1.91 million deaths per year will be directly due to AMR, and 8.22 million deaths will be associated with AMR.

Humble beginnings to global breakthroughs

Recce’s Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2007. The company’s foundation surrounds Melrose, who only discovered the compound that would form the basis of Recce Pharmaceuticals when he retired.

“He goes into the garage, pulls out a vial, and says, ‘I think this thing’s got antibiotic properties.’ At that time, I was a grandson supporting him in getting out of a garage and into a laboratory,” said Graham.

As a co-investor, Graham used his commercial expertise to transform the idea into a reality. Now serving as managing director and CEO, he has spent the past two and a half years guiding a product designed to deliver results.

Short for reconnaissance, Recce’s products currently being clinically trialled are aimed at getting behind enemy lines and eliminating the target undetected. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, the company produces the most clinically advanced new class of antibiotic or anti-infective in the world.

“We’re the only clinical stage, synthetic compound in the world, to my knowledge. We’ve got the only qualified infectious disease designation awarded by the FDA for sepsis,” said Graham.

At present, Recce’s portfolio of products now includes three anti-infective products: RECCE 327, a rapid-action, broad-spectrum antibiotic targeting resistant bacteria; RECCE 435, a broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotic for oral use; and RECCE 529, a synthetic polymer anti-infective for viral applications.

These products have been synthetically manufactured with a chosen mechanism of action (MoA), meaning there is an array of advantages not otherwise seen among antibiotics. These include being low cost, having broad applicability, working irreversibly and rapidly, and breaking down easily.

“If you have a product that’s synthetically manufactured, you have a product that’s got a 100 per cent yield, low cost of manufacture, and broad applicability across multiple infectious disease categories. Ours work so quickly, it works irreversibly, and it breaks down quickly,” said Graham.

Graham said Recce’s products eliminate the guesswork at the clinical level due to the broad applications of the compounds.

“Whether it’s an infection from a diabetic foot ulcer, cat scratch, dog bite, burn wound, puncture, bone, toenail, post operative wound and sinusitis. We don’t care what type of bacteria or virus it is,” he said.

“There’s been gangrene, flesh-eating bacteria, staph, Escherichia coli and even the most frightening and deadliest among all, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”

Graham emphasised that the compounds also work consistently and within a matter of minutes unlike existing antibiotics.

“If you have a product that works and keeps on working, it’s valuable,” he said.

“All antibiotics really work by method of saturation over a long period of time. We work in a matter of minutes, not hours or days.

“Once applied, the compound enters the cell membrane to shut down what is the beating heart of the bacteria.

“It binds to the proteinaceous layer of the bacterial cell; it enters the cell wall in actively growing cells and stagnant non-growing cells,” said Graham.

The anti-infective also has what is referred to as a Z ring complex MoA, which was identified by a professor at the University of San Diego, Dr Joe Pogliano.

“The Z ring complex is basically how the cells divide and multiply,” said Graham.

“You put our stuff in there, and the bacteria dies, allowing the eukaryotic [ally cell] to grow and multiply.”

Next to theoretical validation, Recce’s compounds were validated in a heavy medical setting through a clinician in Sydney, who cured a patient’s foot ulcer overnight. After the results of this case, he then decided to put the compounds to use with more serious patients.

“He put it on this diabetic’s foot. He said to the guy, ‘I can amputate your foot today, or I can rub this gel on it and see how it goes.’ It worked,” said Graham.

“There was one where a femur bone had maggots coming out of it. The clinician put this compound on, and it cured the patient.”

Ensuring safety for users and the environment

For a product that addresses a potentially fatal bacteria, Graham noted five key control parameters of regulatory practice that need to be adhered.

‘Supplier Management’ ensures that material suppliers use quality systems, while ‘Material Controls’ verify raw materials meet standards. ‘Manufacturing Controls’ use validated equipment and processes for product consistencies and ‘QC & Stability Testing’ ensures the finished product meets specifications at manufacture. Finally, ‘Tracking and Trending’ monitors batches throughout the development lifecycle.

“We have had a process where our pH probe wasn’t working and our QC system notified us,” said Graham.

Past ensuring a safe product for consumers, Graham said it is also a priority of Recce to “take poisonous, hazardous and dangerous materials from the environment”. To practice this, the company takes an ingredient called acrolein from petrochemical businesses.

“We convert the unsustainable practice of burning acrolein off, into what has proven to be a healthy medical compound for our studies,” said Graham.

The compound’s high yield also enhances environmental benefits, with little material going to waste.

“All existing antibiotics get like 50 per cent yield, and it goes into the environment. We get 99.9 per cent yield, nothing goes into the environment,” said Graham.

From garage startup to industry-leading facility

To be able to one day make these anti-infectives widely available, Recce Pharmaceuticals has continued to grow its manufacturing capabilities. Located in Sydney’s Macquarie Park, Recce’s automated manufacturing facility processes 500 doses per hour and up to 5000 per week under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This robust production complies with stringent regulatory guidelines, including those set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With about 26 staff and several external contractors and suppliers, this growth comes from a large investment in time and money.

“The journey to go from that manual process in a beaker to an automated process with off-the-shelf equipment customised to our requirements took 12 months,” said Graham.

“We spent maybe $500,000 on the equipment. I think it was one of the greatest investments of our life to own and control that process.”

This growth has seen the company further establish its national and global presence. As one of the few companies that receives 43 and a half cents in every dollar spent globally from Australia’s R&D rebate, Recce has grown in areas all over the globe.

“This week alone, we’ve announced a registrational phase three study in Indonesia for diabetic foot ulcer infections. The Australian Government, or the taxpayer, pays 43 and a half cents of every dollar we expend in that clinical study there,” said Graham.

Because of the rebate, Recce’s studies are progressing well. Alongside Phase-2 trials in Australia, Recce’s international testing phases are also progressing with Phase-3 trials in Indonesia and the seeking of approval to commence Phase-3 trials in the US.

“We got a $3 million grant from the US Department of Defence. We work in Europe, in Asia – we really do have a global activity,” said Graham.

Striving for a future of commercialisation

Recce Pharmaceuticals is actively trying to overcome the challenge of commercialisation. Graham noted that while eventually possible, transitioning from a clinical stage with a defined number of vials to stage 3 testing, and then to commercial production, involves a large scale-up.

“You go from producing low thousands for that study, to some hundreds of thousands. If you’re approved in Indonesia, you probably need to provide 200,000-500,000 doses in the first year,” he said.

Graham said despite this scale being unachievable for at least 18 months, he is working out the logistics behind effective growth.

“We have three different ways of doing that. We can do it ourselves, we can partner with a pharmaceutical company, or we can outsource, which is a hybrid,” he said.

As a part of this constant evolution, Graham said that Recce’s expansion globally will continue in a “two-pronged attack” in Asia, North America, South America, and Europe.

“We’re going through Indonesia to access the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, which creates a near term revenue opportunity. If you have that, you pretty well own Asia. Then, if you’re approved in the ASEAN region, you can then pull across to the Middle East,” said Graham.

Reflecting on this, Graham concluded that Recce Pharmaceuticals’ global reach today is a testament to the enduring legacy of his grandfather, Melrose.

“He’s the most driven person I’ve ever come across. He’s passionate and believes that this compound should be available to the masses, and that it should have been done yesterday,” he said.