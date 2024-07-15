Recce pharmaceuticals awarded grant to develop burn treatment for US military

Image: Danai/stock.adobe.com

Recce Pharmaceuticals has announced it has received US$2 million in funding by the US Department of Defence in recognition of RECCE 327 Gel as a topical treatment for burn wound infections.

The funding is set to enable the company to accelerate the development of R327G and evaluate it as a gel-based treatment to rapidly resolve burn wound infections and minimise the onset of bacteraemia complications, such as sepsis.

The project’s main aim is to establish the potential for R327G products to be used in a far forward military setting.

“We are honoured by the US Department of Defence’s decision to award grant funding for Recce, as it underscores our commitment to advancing medical solutions critical to military personnel,” said CEO of Recce Pharmaceuticals, James Graham.

“We look forward to working closely with the US Department of Defence to progress our research efforts and fulfil our commitment to improving global health outcomes.”

The new funding is from the US Department of Defence Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP).

The CDMRP includes the Military Burn Research Program (MBRP) Technology/Therapeutic Development Award, managed by the US Department of Defence.

MBRP focuses on supporting biomedical research to advance technologies or therapies in areas of critical importance to the military and civilian populations, such as burn wound injuries.

The MBRP Technology/Therapeutic Development Award application is a specific grant application designed to support projects focused on developing technologies or therapies aimed at addressing burn injuries, particularly those relevant to military personnel.

In addition to the awarding of the grant, the company has successfully completed an $8 million institutional placement, with an opened share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $2 million, available until 31 July 2024.