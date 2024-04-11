Image: Fusion 5

If you want to maximise your cash flow and profitability, you need to make the most of your inventory – and that means strategic inventory planning.

But what does that look like?

Smart Budgeting: By leveraging robust planning solutions integrated with your ERP system, you can forecast sales and expenses accurately for smarter purchasing decisions. That means fewer cash shortfalls or surpluses that could impact your ability to meet demand or invest in growth opportunities.

Aligning Inventory Needs with Customer Preferences: How does a merchandise plan that syncs inventory needs with customer preferences and market trends sound? Pretty good, we think! Real-time tracking of inventory levels and movement allows you to adjust orders promptly, avoiding overstocks or out-of-stocks that could lead to lost sales.

Optimal Inventory Allocation: Efficiently allocate inventory across different locations to reduce transportation and holding costs while improving customer satisfaction. With strategic inventory planning, you can gain visibility into inventory availability and location across channels and facilities to ensure timely product delivery.

Strategic Supply Planning: Balance inventory purchases with cash flow availability and supplier terms to avoid unnecessary costs or delays. Schedule and organise purchase orders using an inventory management system, taking advantage of favourable discounts and payment terms.

Implementing Open-to-Buy Plans: Limit inventory spending to the most profitable products with open-to-buy plans. By setting specific spending limits for each product category based on sales and inventory data, you can increase turnover, margins, and free up cash for other purposes.

With the right tools and systems, such as NetSuite’s unified ERP solution, you can access accurate data to create effective inventory plans that reduce wastage and increase flexibility.

Ready to take your inventory management to the next level?

Unlock the Power of Strategic Inventory Planning

