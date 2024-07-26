R&D investment and collaboration key to critical minerals opportunity, says new report

Image: Anastasiia/stock.adobe.com

Prioritising RD&D investment and international collaboration are essential to helping Australia become a leader in the global energy transition, according to a new report by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency.

Released today, the report is an assessment of innovation in critical minerals refining required to build a sovereign mid-stream processing industry in Australia.

Minerals lead at CSIRO Futures, Max Temminghoff, said the report would contribute to Australia’s efforts to develop beyond mining and shipping to higher value processing and manufacturing using critical minerals.

“To become competitive in mid-stream processing, promoting innovation, coordinating efforts across industry, research and government and international collaboration are essential,” said Temminghoff.

“Innovation plays a crucial role in improving existing commercial processes and introducing disruptive technologies to support cost-competitive and sustainable production of materials in Australia that are essential to the energy transition and in high global demand.

“By fostering innovation and collaboration, Australia can also capitalise on the international demand for minerals needed to support the energy transition and strengthen its global leadership in critical mineral processing.”

The demand for energy transition minerals has doubled in the past five years to US$320 billion, led by the exponential growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and the continued deployment of solar and wind energy.

The report provides data on the current capabilities and RD&D and international co-operation opportunities across lithium, cobalt, silicon, rare earth elements and graphite.

The report takes the guess work out of investment and policy decision-making, by unpacking the processing technology options to make essential materials for:

lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars

rare earth magnets used in electric cars and wind turbines

solar PVs.

CSIRO’s Mineral Resources director, Dr Rob Hough said the report was timely.

“This report showcases Australia’s technical strengths and homegrown capability, presenting opportunities for significant innovation and international partnerships,” said Hough.

The report was funded by the Critical Minerals Office in the Department of Industry, Science and Resources and will also help inform the Australian Critical Minerals Research and Development Hub.