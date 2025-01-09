Rail First celebrates 250th wagon manufacturing milestone

Australia’s rail industry is celebrating an achievement as Rail First, a rolling stock manufacturer, marks the production of its 250th wagon since 2021 at its Islington facility.

All Rail First wagons are manufactured within its Islington, SA facility on demand, with typical lead times of only 6 months.

The 250th wagon will form a part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation’s (ARTC) investment into a fleet of modern wagons which will be used to transport long lengths of rail steel, direct to site, across its 8,500 kilometre network.

This investment in a contemporary wagon fleet will ensure the long-term safe, efficient and reliable delivery of rail to its re-railing activities and other major rail infrastructure projects across the national network.

These enabling projects are crucial to building the capability of Australia’s rail system and getting trucks off our roads. Notably, Rail First wagons will play a key role in the delivery of the Australian Government’s and ARTC’s $1 billion Network Investment Program which will lift the resilience of ARTC’s network, supporting the country’s busiest rail corridors.

ARTC’s strategic partnership with Rail First will deliver a total of 36 flat wagons to support the distribution of rail nationally, while supporting 90 local jobs at Rail First’s Islington facility during construction.

Rail First is proudly Australian, with manufacturing and maintenance facilities located in South Australia, New South Wales, and Victoria. The company employs more than 135 skilled workers including engineers and trades people and serves the entire Australian market for locomotives and wagons.

“Local manufacturing provides shorter lead times in the customisation and delivery of rail rollingstock, reduced cost risks associated with having to import build materials into the country, as well as better line of sight for customers in terms of safety standards and quality control during the production process, said Beata Lipman, CEO Rail First.

“The strategic partnership that has been developed between Rail First and ARTC over the last few years sees us continuing to lease our Australian made assets to ARTC for the long-term.”

Its equipment moves more than 50 million kilometres annually supporting Australian rail operators.

“This addition to our wagon fleet is essential for transporting long lengths of rail steel direct to site, supporting our long-term maintenance and major rail infrastructure projects that will enhance the capacity, efficiency and resilience into our 8,500-kilometre rail network,” said Wayne Johnson, CEO and Managing Director, ARTC.