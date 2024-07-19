Raider Targetry wins award at 2024 Australian Defence Industry Awards

Image: Peter Wallis, The Comms People

RAIDER Targetry has been announced as SME of the Year at the 2024 Defence Connect Australian Defence Industry Awards.

Recognising outstanding businesses and professionals from all over Australia the Australian Defence Industry Awards shine a spotlight on the people and organisations leading the way in the sector.

RAIDER Targetry designs and manufactures live fire training systems for Defence globally.

The company’s innovative range of scalable and deployable autonomous robotic platforms are designed to meet the unique training and evaluation needs of Defence.

CEO, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of RAIDER Targetry, Dr. Mick Fielding said the company is delighted to have been named winner in this category.

“Over the past few years, we have experienced steady growth as we continue to expand and evolve our product range which has received interest globally.

“Winning this award is recognition of our contribution to defence through realistic, deployable training targets that will improve the operational capability of our Australian and international defence customers,” said Fielding.

The Australian Defence Industry Awards acknowledges all defence industry stakeholders, including SMEs and high-performing individuals such as defence executives, Indigenous and female leaders, students, scientists, technicians, and academics.