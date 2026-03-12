The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) and R.M.Williams have launched the National Manufacturing Strategy for Australian Fashion and Textiles 2026–2036 at Parliament House in Canberra.

Here, they outlined the first coordinated national roadmap to rebuild domestic manufacturing capability across Australia’s textile, clothing and footwear (TCF) sector.

Developed through almost a year of consultation with industry, the ten-year strategy aims to strengthen Australia’s manufacturing base while positioning the sector to compete globally in premium, technology-enabled and traceable production.

More than 300 stakeholders – including manufacturers, brands, educators and policymakers – contributed to the process through 14 national consultations. The engagement generated more than 1,000 proposed initiatives and nearly 900 votes on strategic priorities for the sector’s future.

The strategy was unveiled at a breakfast symposium and AFC member showcase in Mural Hall, attended by more than 90 industry and parliamentary guests, including members of the Parliamentary Friends of Australian Fashion & Textiles group and its co-chairs, Matt Burnell MP, Dai Le MP and Zoe McKenzie MP.

The initiative comes as Australia’s fashion and textile sector continues to rely heavily on offshore production, with 97 per cent of clothing and textile products manufactured overseas. According to the strategy, rebuilding targeted domestic capability will help reduce exposure to global supply disruptions while creating opportunities in specialised and high-value production.

“This Strategy sets out a clear roadmap for rebuilding a globally competitive Australian fashion and textile manufacturing sector,” Australian Fashion Council executive chair Marianne Perkovic said.

“Australia already has exceptional design talent, advanced manufacturing capability and globally recognised brands. With the right coordination across industry, skills and procurement policy, we have a real opportunity to strengthen sovereign capability, create skilled jobs and position Australia as a leader in premium manufacturing.”

A key focus of the strategy is capturing more value from Australia’s natural fibre production, particularly wool and cotton, by expanding domestic processing and spinning capability.

“Australia is the world’s largest exporter of greasy wool and a globally significant cotton producer. Yet we export raw fibre and import finished goods at multiples of the original value,” Australian Fashion Council general manager Samantha Delgos said.

“Re-establishing fibre processing and spinning capability restores the missing link in our value chain. Building the next generation of capability to capture this value – capability that is advanced, technology-enabled and circular – will also require stronger demand signals.”

R.M.Williams chief operating officer Tara Moses said domestic demand would play a critical role in supporting the sector’s growth.

“R.M.Williams has manufactured in Adelaide for more than 90 years. We employ skilled craftspeople, invest in apprentices and continue to modernise production while competing globally,” she said.

“What’s needed now is to activate a flywheel: demand enables investment in skills, skills enable advanced manufacturing, and technology allows Australian manufacturers to scale while maintaining quality.”

Independent modelling by RMIT University estimates that full implementation of the strategy could increase TCF manufacturing value added from $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion by 2030/31, generating a cumulative $1.4 billion economic dividend over five years. The plan is also projected to create more than 1,000 new skilled jobs and $864 million in additional wages.

The sector already employs more than 27,000 Australians and contributes over $1.4 billion in annual wages, while Australia’s broader fashion and textile industry is valued at $28 billion and employs nearly 500,000 people across the supply chain.

The strategy outlines three core pillars to support growth: activating demand through procurement and promotion of Australian-made products, securing the future workforce through skills pathways and industry participation, and accelerating advanced manufacturing through new technologies, machinery and circular production capabilities.

The strategy will be led by the Australian Fashion Council, with progress assessed through an implementation review to 2029 and a longer-term outcomes review to 2036.