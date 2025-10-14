Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has secured a $2.2 million grant to advance a project aimed at transforming cathode material production for batteries across the Indo-Pacific region.

The project, led by Professor Deepak Dubal from QUT’s School of Chemistry and Physics and the Centre for Materials Science, is supported under the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chain Diversification Program through the Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR).

Titled Cost-Effective Cathode Production for Indo-Pacific Battery Markets, the initiative seeks to commercialise an energy-efficient, rapid heating process that can manufacture battery cathode materials at lower cost and with reduced emissions using Australian critical minerals.

Professor Dubal said the project was vital for moving Australia further along the global battery value chain.

“Australia must adopt innovative material refining technologies to shift from exports to a key role in the global battery manufacturing supply chain,” he said.

“QUT has developed a groundbreaking rapid heating process to produce high-quality cathode materials for lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries.

“Advantages of this novel process over conventional methods include faster processing – reducing hours to minutes – and enhanced energy efficiency that cuts carbon footprints, while providing precise control over material properties to improve battery safety, performance and lifespan.”

Co-lead Professor Viet Ngu (Vincent) Hoang, from QUT’s School of Economics and Finance, said the project offered both scientific and economic benefits.

“By demonstrating a low-cost, low-carbon pathway for cathode production, we can build investment partnerships across Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, and India, strengthening Indo-Pacific energy security,” Hoang said.

The project will now progress from laboratory testing in Australia to pilot-scale trials in Vietnam, paving the way for real-world validation of next-generation cathode materials at manufacturing sites in South Korea and India.

Professor Dubal said the project’s international collaboration would strengthen regional supply chains and reduce reliance on single sources.

“With strong backing from industry and government, the project aims to make Australia a key player in the global battery supply chain, accelerating the adoption of clean energy technologies across the Indo-Pacific,” he said.