Queensland University of Technology (QUT) researchers are developing navigation systems to keep Australia’s first lunar rover on track when it lands on the Moon later this decade.

As part of the ELO2 consortium, QUT’s robotics and planetary science experts will design positioning systems to help the semi-autonomous rover, nicknamed Roo-ver, safely traverse the lunar surface with limited onboard computing.

Associate Professor Thierry Peynot from the QUT Centre for Robotics is leading the work, using the university’s new Yandiwanba testing facility, which houses the nation’s largest lunar test bed.

“Yandiwanba allows us to recreate the challenges of lunar exploration here on Earth, so we can trial and refine the systems that will eventually guide Roo-ver on the Moon,” Professor Peynot said.

He said a focus of the project will be using the lander as a landmark for guidance while investigating visual object detection to identify rocks, craters and other features.

Professor Michael Milford, director of the QUT Centre for Robotics, said the team’s expertise in robotic vision and navigation would be crucial.

“There are no GPS satellites, the terrain is harsh and computing resources are limited. Our team is working on new approaches to robotic vision, scene understanding and localisation that will help keep Roo-ver safe and on course,” Professor Milford said.

ELO2 and Roo-ver mission director Ben Sorensen said QUT’s role was vital to the mission’s success.

“Navigating the terrain of the lunar surface – 384,000 kilometres away – is an incredibly complex task, and the work Professor Peynot and his team are undertaking on Roo-ver’s navigation systems will be vital,” Mr Sorensen said.

The federal government has committed $42 million through the Australian Space Agency to support the mission, which is being carried out by a consortium of research organisations, universities and industry partners.