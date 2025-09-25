Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has unveiled an $18 million upgrade to its Mackay-based QUT Pioneer BioPilot facility, reinforcing the state’s ambition to emerge as an Asia-Pacific hub for biomanufacturing. The investment, backed by both the Australian and Queensland governments and delivered in association with the Food and Beverage Accelerator (FaBA), transforms the facility into the nation’s most advanced pilot-scale fermentation site.

The enhanced facility, previously known as the Mackay Renewable Biocommodities Pilot Plant (MRBPP), is set to accelerate the development of sustainable food and bio-based products. By providing industry access to fermentation bioreactors and precision fermentation processes, it allows companies to test, refine and scale innovations in real-world conditions. Researchers say the move is crucial in enabling Queensland to turn its agricultural strengths into high-value, globally competitive industries.

“This investment positions Australia as a serious player in the global bioeconomy and, importantly, it will make Mackay one of the driving forces for our future economy,” said senator Corinne Mulholland. “The Albanese Government has been clear that this transition is not just an investment in our planet, but an investment in the jobs, skills and technology of tomorrow.”

Professor Ian O’Hara, deputy dean of QUT’s Faculty of Engineering and a researcher at the Centre for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy, said the upgraded site would serve as a platform for regional innovation. “The QUT Pioneer BioPilot is pioneering research and innovation in biomanufacturing, working with government and industry to position Queensland as a globally connected innovation hub,” he said. “Real-world impact is at the heart of QUT’s research commitment, where knowledge and innovation tackle global challenges and deliver locally grounded solutions.”

The global bioeconomy is currently valued at US$4 trillion and is projected by the World Bioeconomy Forum to expand to US$30 trillion by 2050. With Queensland home to 95 per cent of Australia’s sugarcane industry, proponents argue the state is well placed to capitalise on precision fermentation technology that can convert sugar into food ingredients and bio-based products.

Assistant minister for primary industry development, water and western Queensland Sean Dillon said the upgraded facility symbolised a wider ambition for the state. “The upgraded MRBPP gives local researchers and industry the tools to turn biomass into high-value products – right here in Mackay,” he said. “It’s a powerful demonstration of how regional Queensland is open for business.”

The facility is already underpinning new projects, including a $5.5 million partnership between QUT, Eclipse Ingredients and other institutions to commercialise human lactoferrin, a protein with immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. Eclipse Ingredients CEO Siobhan Coster said the collaboration would help move breakthrough science towards practical health outcomes. “The partnership with QUT is crucial because it bridges the gap between breakthrough science and real-world impact,” she said.